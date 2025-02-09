Moe Wagner's Presence Back with Magic 'Was Huge' in Win over Spurs
ORLANDO, Fla. – At first glance, one could have mistaken him for another behind-the-bench coach clad in a team-issued silver Orlando Magic quarter-zip, minding his business as he watched the action unfold before him.
At second glance, however? That tall figure with golden slicked-back hair, open zipper, and dangling gold necklace could only be Moe Wagner, sporting his usual bravado upon his 6-11 frame.
Saturday night, Wagner was back in the Kia Center's public eye for the first time since his season-ending ACL tear on Dec. 21. That night, while the Magic's 25-point comeback victory over their rival Miami Heat was cause for celebration, the cloud of Wagner's not-yet-known injury hung over.
Weeks later, there wasn't any fanfare or highlighting of him on the in-arena jumbotron as he returned to the bench. He's still a long time away from again stepping between the white lines in uniform.
Despite that, however, Wagner's impact was felt often throughout the night.
"Moe was huge," Paolo Banchero said. "Having him behind there acting as a coach, his voice was helping us a lot. Just him being there is a great thing because he brings the infectious energy."
The combination of skill, basketball IQ and demeanor Wagner possesses has made the former NBA journeyman a non-expendable part of the Magic's machine.
Before injury, Wagner's seventh season – the fifth with Orlando – was on track to be the best of his career. Through 30 games, the German big averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 56.2 percent field goal shooting and 36.0 percent three-point shooting.
While sidelined, Wagner's booming voice and gravitational personality has maintained itself around the team and locker room. Thus, he fit right in as a part of the Magic coaching staff during Saturday's win over San Antonio.
He can sometimes be seen working through the beginning stages of his rehab in the team's practice facility, as he is in the entry-level stages of his rehab. His appearance also marked one exact month since he had successful surgery to repair the torn ligament in his left knee.
His presence was not only effective but beloved – especially by the man who knows him best.
"For me, it was really cool, I think for the rest of the guys, too, just seeing his loud voice in the locker room before the game," cracked Franz Wagner, Moe's younger brother and teammate. Anthony Black, sat next to Franz, let out a chuckle that matched those gathered in the interview room.
"He's a really smart player," Franz continued. "[He's] giving guys pointers in the game, and you feel that someone's missing when someone that's been here so long is not on the trips and at the games like that.
"I thought it was cool to see that."
That wasn't the only neat moment for the duo.
Before the game, the Wagners took time to meet with the Alba Berlin youth team in attendance – the same club both Moe and Franz played for during their upbringing.
They were treated to a heck of an outcome.
As Moe, Alba Berlin, fellow Berlin-born basketball player Satou Sabally and the rest of a sold-out Saturday night crowd watched on, Franz scored 33 points and helped secure an extra possession for Banchero's game-winning shot in the tight win.
In the weeks since his absence began, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has spoke about just how much they miss the energy from Moe.
It was only right that with him back on the sideline, the building took on his spirit.
