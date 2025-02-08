For Slumping Magic, Month at Home Comes at Right Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – One game at Atlanta and the All-Star break.
For the 25-28 Orlando Magic, who are eighth in the East and gearing a playoff push, those are the only times in the next month that they'll be away from home.
Starting Saturday evening versus the new-look San Antonio Spurs, Orlando will host in 10 of the next 11 games in the Kia Center from February 8 to March 6. Nine of those 11 opponents enter the Saturday slate of games below .500.
To call the stretch invaluable would be an understatement.
"I kind of get chills thinking about it," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "The intensity of the game is turning up, our guys coming back slowly [and getting healthy, we'll have a whole team, then just having our spirit in the right direction. Being at home, in front of our home fans – just being able to feel the energy, feel the crowd and exactly how much they support us.
"There's nothing better than the intensity, this moment, for us to be able to regroup and restart back at home."
Opening their road trip with a backbreaking double-overtime loss at Miami, Orlando then went out West and dropped four of five games. Only one of them was within single digits.
Since entering a December 6 contest at Philadelphia, where Franz Wagner joined Paolo Banchero on the Magic's bench with a torn right oblique, the Magic's win-loss mark has flipped on its head. They've gone 9-20 over the previous two months and lost 14 of their last 19 games, struggling to consistently emulate the identity that kept them afloat even when injuries mounted.
Although multiple factors have contributed to their midseason downturn, Orlando still aims to be playing its best basketball in late March and early April, setting up a potential postseason peak.
The month before that month could determine just how much rides on the season's closing run.
"It's super important," Jonathan Isaac said. "Where we are, for how the road trip went, we've got to take care of business."
Second-year guard Anthony Black shared the same sentiment, saying it's a good time to "build momentum.
"That's what the league is, it's momentum," Black said. "What teams have it, what teams don't have it. I think just getting in a rhythm, playing under the same roof, can get our momentum back. Finishing up these last couple games before the break, and then trying to carry that on as we come back and get into the hunt."
One helpful factor? Although a glance at the Magic's record may suggest the sky is falling, their Eastern Conference foes are by no means shutting the door on them.
If the playoffs started tomorrow, Orlando would visit Miami in the 7-8 Play-In tournament game. The winner would go on to face No. 2 Boston in the first round, while the loser would host the winner of the Atlanta-Chicago No.9-No.10 contest. The winner of that contest would get current top-seed Cleveland, while the loser's season would come to a conclusion.
Yet, the Magic are not yet resigned to Play-In certainty. Time remains for the Magic to climb back into the top six – or even higher – and secure certain playoff seeding.
As of Saturday, the East standings shape up like this:
- Cleveland, 42-10
- Boston, 36-16, 6 GB
- New York, 34-17, 7.5 GB
- Indiana, 29-21, 12 GB
- Milwaukee, 27-23, 14 GB
- Detroit, 26-26, 16 GB
- Miami, 25-25, 16 GB
- Orlando, 25-28, 17.5 GB
- Atlanta, 24-28, 18 GB
- Chicago, 22-20, 20 GB
As for head-to-head season series, which is the first tiebreaker utilized in determining ties in records:
- Orlando owns the tiebreaker over Detroit after winning the season series 2-1.
- One matchup remains with Indiana (2-1 Magic), Boston (1-1) and Chicago (1-1). Four remain with Atlanta, and two are left with Cleveland (1-0 Cavs).
- Orlando and Miami split at 2-2
- Milwaukee secured the season series by winning the first three matchups, but one game still remains. New York beat Orlando 3-1.
Just last year, the Magic went 17-10 following the All-Star break, earning the fifth-seed with their 47th win on the final day of the regular season.
The key to replicating that success and finishing strong?
"Embracing each moment," Mosley said. "I think that's going to be very important, understanding where we are right now – not just in standings but just in style of play. How do we want to get ourselves on the right track overall, creating that rhythm [and] that chemistry as we get guys back in the lineup.
"But then getting to do it at home with some familiarity, with some continuity and the chemistry that we can create. Sleeping in your own bed, getting the same routine every day. There's something – a lot – to be said about that."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- SUGGS IN NON-CONTACT PHASE OF QUAD INJURY RECOVERY: The latest on Jalen Suggs' left quad contusion from Saturday morning's shootaround. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC SIGN FINAL TWO-WAY: Osceola guard Ethan Thompson signed with Orlando on a two-way deal Friday night. CLICK HERE
- WELTMAN EXPLAINS MAGIC'S QUIET DEADLINE: After not making a move at the trade deadline, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Orlando doesn't "regard [themselves] as having to panic right now." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC QUIET AT DEADLINE: For a second straight season, the Orlando Magic made no moves at the trade deadline. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S EAST RIVALS WERE BUSY AT DEADLINE: See the moves other teams around the East made ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO'S FIRST PLAYER-EXCLUSIVE SHOE TO HIT SHELVES: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will have his first-ever publicly available shoe released by Jordan Brand on February 17. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.