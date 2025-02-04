NBA All-Star Rising Stars Rosters: Magic's da Silva, Black Make Same Team
The rosters for the 2025 Rising Stars event at this year's NBA All-Star Weekend were drafted on Tuesday afternoon.
Former NBA legends Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway each selected seven players from a pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores. Jeremy Lin will lead the team of seven G League players competing in the event.
Here's how the rosters shook out:
Team Chris
- Stephen Castle, San Antonio
- Ryan Dunn, Phoenix
- Zach Edey, Memphis
- Keyonte George, Utah
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State
- Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles
- Jaylen Wells, Memphis
Team Mitch
- Toumani Camara, Portland
- Bub Carrington, Washington
- Bilal Coulibaly, Washington
- Scoot Henderson, Portland
- Yves Missi, New Orleans
- Amen Thompson, Houston
- Ausar Thompson, Detroit
Team Tim
- Anthony Black, Orlando
- Tristan da Silva, Orlando
- Gradey Dick, Toronto
- Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami
- Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta
- Alex Sarr, Washington
- Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City
Team Jeremy (G League)
- JD Davison
- Mac McClung
- Bryce McGowens
- Leonard Miller
- Dink Pate
- Reed Sheppard
- Pat Spencer
Magic teammates da Silva and Black remain so in the event,
Drafted No. 18 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, da Silva has appeared in 47 games with 35 starts for the Magic this season. In those games, he's averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.9 minutes a game.
Black, the Magic's No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 47 appearances (nine starts.) He's played in 116 career games to this point.
McClung is one of the seven G League/two-way players competing in the event. Through 13 G League regular season games with Orlando affiliate Osceola, he's averaging 23.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. McClung was the G League's MVP in 2024. He's appeared in just one game with Orlando this season.
The Rising Stars event takes place Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. as part of All-Star Weekend at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The event will air on TNT.
