Magic-Warriors Injury Report: Monday, February 3
The Orlando Magic's five-game West Coast road trip carries on Monday evening as they meet the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season. Tipoff from the Chase Center, home of 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, is set for 10 p.m. ET.
Orlando is skidding as of late, having lost eight of its last nine contests and 10 of its last 12. The Magic have lost three straight to Miami, Portland and Utah before arriving in the Bay with hopes of turning the tides.
Golden State won 12 of its first 15 games this season, but sits at 24-24 entering the season's first matchup with the Magic.
Here's latest on injuries, health and status for each team before tipoff.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Questionable (left quad contusion)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs has missed the three previous games with a left quad contusion picked up in Orlando's win over Detroit. Asked after the Magic's loss at Utah on Saturday if he felt the fourth-year guard was making good progress in his return, coach Jamahl Mosley said: “I believe so, you know. I do believe, slowly. As he’s starting to do a little bit more, we’re gonna keep seeing it and keep monitoring it to see where he comes up. [Sunday], we’ll look at it, get some court time and see where he is.”
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
- Draymond Green: Probable (left calf strain)
- Jonathan Kuminga: Out (right ankle sprain)
Green is set to make a possible return after having missed the Dubs' seven games. He last played on Jan. 18, when he exited with the calf strain after just three minutes of action.
Kuminga remains out with a right ankle sprain after last playing Jan. 4.
