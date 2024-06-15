Georgia Tech Retiring Number of Former Magic Forward Dennis Scott
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic Hall of Famer Dennis Scott will have his jersey retired at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.
Scott's No. 4 will be hung from the rafters at McCamish Pavilion, where he played his collegiate career. Tech Athletic Director J Batt and men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire surprised Scott with the good news on Thursday live on NBA TV.
For Scott, who is 55, having his number retired fulfills a wish from his mother when he first decided to play his collegiate career in Atlanta.
“It’s all because of my mom saying that she wanted to see No. 4 in the rafters,” Scott told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “I said, 'Well, Mom, Georgia Tech is like most serious institutions and you have to be a student-athlete and gone back to school.' And she said, 'Well, can you go back to school before I pass away?' When she put it on me that way, and she’s 81 years old, you’re like, 'Dang, do I have enough time? It’ll kill me if don’t graduate and she passes away on me.'"
He earned his bachelor's degree in December 2023.
During his three years at Georgia Tech, Scott was a consensus All-American, made the All-ACC team, and was named the conference's Player of the Year in 1990 after he averaged 27.7 points per game and shot 41.4 percent on his 3-point attempts. The Yellow Jackets made the Final Four that season.
The 6-foot-8 small forward was the No. 4 overall draft pick by Orlando that summer. He would become an important contributor to the Magic's success during the Penny Hardaway-Shaquille O'Neal era, averaging 14.8 points and making 40.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. The Magic made the playoffs four times, including a finals appearance in 1994-95 and a franchise-best 60 wins in 1995-96.
Scott was inducted into the Magic's Hall of Fame in March 2023.
