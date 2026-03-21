Luka Doncic on Michael Jordan-esque run as Lakers visit Orlando

Luka Doncic is making MVP voters think twice before submitting their vote in just yet.

Lighting up the league for an average of 40.9 PPG over eight straight wins for Los Angeles, Luka is playing at levels unlike ever before, with the help of co-stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves combining into one of the NBA's most firepowered offenses.

How can Orlando find ways to slow down the Lakers MVP Candidate to hold him below 40 points, and, more importantly, secure the victory?

LUKA DURING LAKERS' WINNING STREAK: 40.9 PPG 🤯



44 pts

35 pts

31 pts

51 pts

30 pts

36 pts

40 pts

60 pts



Luka is the 5th player in NBA history to average 40+ PPG over an 8-game win streak, joining Wilt, MJ, Elgin and Harden! pic.twitter.com/vccnNYquEd — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2026

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Force Luka into tough twos to hold him to under 40 PTS

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Doncic is familiar with making NBA history, especially as a scorer at every step throughout his young career.



Now, Doncic joins a short list off all-time greats for absurd scoring averages and individual point totals while winning every game along the way.



Over his last eight games, Doncic is averaging 40.9 PPG as his team rides out an 8-game winning streak.



This stretch features two 40pt games (40, 44) along with one huge 51pt game, ending with one exclamation point 60pt explosion in Miami just a few nights prior to this matchup in Orlando.



Luka is the 5th player in NBA history to average 40+ PPG over an 8-game win streak, joining Michael Jordan, James Harden, Elgin Baylor, and Wilt Chamberlain!



How can Orlando possibly slow down such a destructively efficient scoring force of nature?



Contest every shot, force him to dribble into the midrange but not to the rim, force deep 2pt pull-up jumpers, and for the love of the basketball gods, don't bite at the pump fake.



Make everyone else beat you, don't double team or foul, and throw different defenders, looks, schemes as often as possible.



Throwing Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter onto Doncic at times for sheer size, length, mobility along with Jalen Suggs on the perimeter will hopefully invent enough problems for Luka to make a few more mistakes than normal, which is all one can really ask from a defense against a superstar on a supernova heater like this.

2. Secure defense rebounds, win free throw battle

Mar 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives past Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Using Feb 1st as a cutoff point for a ~20 game sample since the trade deadline, the Lakers are 16-7 with the 10th-best point differential while the Magic are 13-9 with the 15th-rated PD in that stretch.



Over these last 7 weeks, Orlando's defense has played at a Top-10 rate (9th), by forcing tough shots (9th eFG%) and securing boards. (14th DRB%)



The Lakers offense has ranked 4th in the league by making tough shots (1st), and drawing fouls. (9th)



Orlando's defense staying in sync and defending Doncic into tough twos without fouling or doubling will be a huge factor; praying Luka Magic is less effective against the Orlando Magic due to type overlap is all one can hope.



The Magic keying in on boxing out on defense to prevent second chances is one path to playing to their strength in an area Los Angeles rates poorly in.



Offensively, the Magic have struggled scoring efficiently (23rd) and crashing the offensive glass (26th), but have thrived at drawing fouls and not turning the ball over. (4th, 4th)



The Lakers have picked things up defensively, rating 13th overall and Top-15 across the board in this stretch.



Orlando technically has the edge in drawing fouls and not turning the ball over, so if they can do those things and secure defensive rebounds while forcing Doncic into tough shots, the Magic can win on the margins.



(stats since Feb 1 via Cleaning The Glass)

3. Find Bane & Suggs For Threes

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts toward Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after scoring a three point basket during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The last time these two teams squared off, Bane's Magic escaped Los Angeles in a Hollywood ending, winning by 1 point as Bane scored a clutch three over LeBron's contested hand to help secure the Magic win.



Despite just being Bane's 2nd three-pointer of the night, this game came in 6-game stretch where Bane shot 57% 3P% on over 8 3PA per game!



Orlando revolving its offense around Bane's and Jalen Suggs' shooting gravity helps stretch defenses away from the rim to clear the way for the other things this offense does best in attacking the rack and rolling hard to the rim between the guards, Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.



The primary option should often involve hunting threes for the team's best shooters whenever it's not involving hunting shots at the rim for its best drivers and play-finishers.



Run Bane-Banchero and Suggs-Banchero 2-man game actions in P&R and DHO to involve the best scoring creators and allow them to decide the best form of attack.