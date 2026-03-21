Luka Doncic on Michael Jordan-esque run as Lakers visit Orlando
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Luka Doncic is making MVP voters think twice before submitting their vote in just yet.
Lighting up the league for an average of 40.9 PPG over eight straight wins for Los Angeles, Luka is playing at levels unlike ever before, with the help of co-stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves combining into one of the NBA's most firepowered offenses.
How can Orlando find ways to slow down the Lakers MVP Candidate to hold him below 40 points, and, more importantly, secure the victory?
3 Keys to a Magic Win
1. Force Luka into tough twos to hold him to under 40 PTS
Doncic is familiar with making NBA history, especially as a scorer at every step throughout his young career.
Now, Doncic joins a short list off all-time greats for absurd scoring averages and individual point totals while winning every game along the way.
Over his last eight games, Doncic is averaging 40.9 PPG as his team rides out an 8-game winning streak.
This stretch features two 40pt games (40, 44) along with one huge 51pt game, ending with one exclamation point 60pt explosion in Miami just a few nights prior to this matchup in Orlando.
Luka is the 5th player in NBA history to average 40+ PPG over an 8-game win streak, joining Michael Jordan, James Harden, Elgin Baylor, and Wilt Chamberlain!
How can Orlando possibly slow down such a destructively efficient scoring force of nature?
Contest every shot, force him to dribble into the midrange but not to the rim, force deep 2pt pull-up jumpers, and for the love of the basketball gods, don't bite at the pump fake.
Make everyone else beat you, don't double team or foul, and throw different defenders, looks, schemes as often as possible.
Throwing Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter onto Doncic at times for sheer size, length, mobility along with Jalen Suggs on the perimeter will hopefully invent enough problems for Luka to make a few more mistakes than normal, which is all one can really ask from a defense against a superstar on a supernova heater like this.
2. Secure defense rebounds, win free throw battle
Using Feb 1st as a cutoff point for a ~20 game sample since the trade deadline, the Lakers are 16-7 with the 10th-best point differential while the Magic are 13-9 with the 15th-rated PD in that stretch.
Over these last 7 weeks, Orlando's defense has played at a Top-10 rate (9th), by forcing tough shots (9th eFG%) and securing boards. (14th DRB%)
The Lakers offense has ranked 4th in the league by making tough shots (1st), and drawing fouls. (9th)
Orlando's defense staying in sync and defending Doncic into tough twos without fouling or doubling will be a huge factor; praying Luka Magic is less effective against the Orlando Magic due to type overlap is all one can hope.
The Magic keying in on boxing out on defense to prevent second chances is one path to playing to their strength in an area Los Angeles rates poorly in.
Offensively, the Magic have struggled scoring efficiently (23rd) and crashing the offensive glass (26th), but have thrived at drawing fouls and not turning the ball over. (4th, 4th)
The Lakers have picked things up defensively, rating 13th overall and Top-15 across the board in this stretch.
Orlando technically has the edge in drawing fouls and not turning the ball over, so if they can do those things and secure defensive rebounds while forcing Doncic into tough shots, the Magic can win on the margins.
(stats since Feb 1 via Cleaning The Glass)
3. Find Bane & Suggs For Threes
The last time these two teams squared off, Bane's Magic escaped Los Angeles in a Hollywood ending, winning by 1 point as Bane scored a clutch three over LeBron's contested hand to help secure the Magic win.
Despite just being Bane's 2nd three-pointer of the night, this game came in 6-game stretch where Bane shot 57% 3P% on over 8 3PA per game!
Orlando revolving its offense around Bane's and Jalen Suggs' shooting gravity helps stretch defenses away from the rim to clear the way for the other things this offense does best in attacking the rack and rolling hard to the rim between the guards, Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.
The primary option should often involve hunting threes for the team's best shooters whenever it's not involving hunting shots at the rim for its best drivers and play-finishers.
Run Bane-Banchero and Suggs-Banchero 2-man game actions in P&R and DHO to involve the best scoring creators and allow them to decide the best form of attack.
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Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK