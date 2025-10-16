The Magic Insider

One key starter out for Magic's game with Pelicans

But we will see Paolo and others on the court for Orlando

Ryan Kaminski

Mar 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley (left) talks with forward Paolo Banchero (5) during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic are rolling out the heavy hitters one last time before the games start to count.

Paolo. Franz. Bane – the Magic's new big three will take the court one final time together before the NBA regular season gets the show on the road.

Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner will miss tonight's game as they continue to recover from injury.

When USA Today's Cody Taylor asked Jamahl Mosley at Magic practice today about player availability, Coach Mosley made it clear that Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane were expected to play after missing the previous game, while Suggs and Moritz were not expected to play.


Taylor asked Mosley if he anticipated anyone having the night off tonight, to which Jamahl said, "No. We'll see how the rotation goes, but for the most part, I don't see guys sitting out tonight, no."

When Taylor dug a little deeper on Paolo and Desmond specifically being available to play, Jamahl clarified, "Correct, yes."

As for Jalen, who was seen getting shots up after shootaround, Jamahl said Suggs won’t play tonight against the Pelicans, despite responding well to his contact work earlier this week and doing some 5-on-0 activity today.

This means Magic fans will be able to witness Orlando's big trade acquisition of the summer play alongside its two big wing costars one more time before the games affect the standings.

Will Coach Mosley give us a sneak preview of any play within the team's new offensive scheme, or will he save those sets to sprinkle in throughout the regular season?

Magic fans hope to see flashes of the new Bane-based offensive identity with as much playing time as possible for newcomer Tyus Jones and rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda to boot.

