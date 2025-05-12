Orlando Magic a Potential Destination as Giannis Trade Rumor Carousel Spins
The chatter involving Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially leaving Milwaukee should intensify now that the NBA Draft order will be officially set and decision-makers get together just outside Chicago to evaluate prospects at the combine.
The framework for potential deals is often discussed this time of year, which means ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania will be busy working the phones deciphering rumors. He opened the week on ESPN's “Get Up” discussing Antetokounmpo’s potential availability, which is undoubtedly the biggest domino in what should be an active offseason.
The Orlando Magic could be a player in any potential “Greek Freak” sweepstakes due to the unique connection they have given that team president Jeff Weltman and consultant John Hammond drafted Antetokounmpo to the Bucks over a decade ago. Antetokounmpo reportedly prefers a larger market if he’s ever to leave Milwaukee, but those rumors are unfounded.
It’s unlikely that the Magic would deal extension-eligible All-Star Paolo Banchero since he’s just 22 years old, but if they believe a partnership between him and Antetokoumpo could work, parting ways with 23-year-old forward Franz Wagner or 23-year-old guard Jalen Suggs would be options that would be far easier to execute after July 1.
Wagner and Suggs were two of 11 players who signed long-term deals last summer that kick in when the new league year begins a few days after the draft. Their “poison pill” provisions expire at that point, so if Orlando does seek to acquire Antetokounmpo, a deal would be easier to strike. The Magic also have Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr. and Kentavious-Caldwell-Pope as potential trade pieces with large contracts and younger, highly coveted pieces like Anthony Black still on their rookie deals to sweeten any potential trades.
Any deal between the Magic and Bucks would probably require a third or fourth team to help facilitate, but it would definitely be possible to execute a high-profile trade if Antetokounmpo does ask out of Milwaukee and places the Magic on the list of teams he’d hope to join.
