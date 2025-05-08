Orlando Magic Willing to Sacrifice Elite Defense for Improved Scoring
The Orlando Magic entered the offseason determined not to be the lowest-scoring team in the NBA in 2025-26. Whatever their offseason improvements wind up being, it’s clear the team felt their lack of firepower is what’s holding them back from taking the next step.
Asked if he’s willing to sacrifice players with more of a defensive mindset for more offense based on team president’s Jeff Weltman saying that might be necessary, head coach Jamahl Mosley didn’t hesitate when asked at exit interviews if that excites him, grinning widely before stating, “I’m okay with that.”
Orlando allowed the NBA’s lowest scoring average (105.5), but ended up being a .500 team because they finished dead-last in producing 104.9 points. The Magic were fourth-worst in offensive efficiency, besting only the Hornets, Nets and Wizards. Those three finished a combined 43-183, and you know what they say about being able to tell a lot about you by the company you keep.
While injuries did play a role in the shaky showing, the Magic’s key decision-makers aren’t in denial that they’ve got to score more in order to reach their potential. In that regard, expect to see a suspect defender or two find their way onto the roster over the next few months.
We’re going to find out what that means for forward Jonathan Isaac and guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Black, who are all considered elite defenders who earn their playing time based on those attributes. Ideally, the offseason work they'll put in will help boost their offensive skills, but signs are pointing towards offensive improvement being imported in.
Anfernee Simons, a marvelous offensive player born in nearby Altamonte Springs and named after former Magic star “Penny” Hardaway, is the poster child for the trade-off Orlando is willing to make. Although he improved over the course of the season, his Portland Trail Blazers got off to an 11-22 start in part because he and backcourt mate Shaedon Sharpe struggled with their on-ball defense.
Mosley believes he can plug anyone into his defensive scheme and generate improvement on that side of the ball, a theory that’s likely to be tested by at least one offseason acquisition. Simons averaged 19.3 points and 4.5 assists this past season, apprenticed under Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and has been a 20-point scorer twice in his seven-year career.
Simons is an experienced playmaker who has been willing to take big shots late in games, which could prove invaluable in taking some pressure off top scorers Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Detroit’s Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr., Atlanta’s Caris LeVert, Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas, Milwaukee’s Gary Trent Jr., Memphis’ Luke Kennard and the L.A. Clippers’ Amir Coffey are all players who could be potential Magic acquisitions. All are free agents or sign-and-trade targets who aren't known for their defensive chops, but are the type of scorer that will attract Orlando's interest given its desire to upgrade its attack.
Mosley says the Magic’s shooting struggles this past season were unexpected, but called them “the reality of where we are.” The trade-off is that he’ll have to play the guys Orlando ultimately brings in to upgrade the offense instead of benching them for defensive breakdowns, which is the No. 1 reason guys get in a coach’s doghouse throughout the league. Striking the right balance lies ahead.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com