Orlando Magic Can Shake Up NBA Due to Unique Giannis Connections
It’s great that the Orlando Magic is in “win now” mode. It’s better than winning 15 years from now.
That’s not a joke. 2009-10 is the last season in which the Magic actually won a playoff series, falling in the Eastern Conference Finals a year after the franchise’s last NBA Finals appearance.
So when team president Jeff Weltman made it a point to say this week that his young team is now battle-tested and has developed some scars, he understands that natural progression has brought his group to a point where there should indeed be expectations.
Since 2017-18, when Weltman and GM turned senior advisor John Hammond arrived in Central Florida after placing the Milwaukee Bucks on the right path, Orlando has been waiting on a winner.
They’ve been waiting on a Giannis Antetokounmpo-type talent to capture imaginations.
Paolo Banchero looks destined to be that guy, but what if Antetokounmpo himself becomes available?
What if after spending his entire career in Milwaukee, Atentokounmpo wants a change of scenery? What if he can be the "proven offensive help" Weltman said he’s looking for?
What would Orlando have to give up to have the “Greek Freak” become the face of the franchise through the rest of the decade?
Even if just for due diligence’s sake, Weltman is obligated to find out.
Antetokounmpo’s sense of loyalty is well-known in NBA circles. It’s the reason why even though many around the league figured he’d outgrow a smaller market, he’s been committed to Milwaukee. He’s signed one extension after another, most recently agreeing to one in 2023 that includes a player option for ‘27-’28 guaranteeing him over $66 million.
The Bucks aren’t likely to have Damian Lillard back from his torn Achilles next season and joined Orlando in being eliminated in five games on Tuesday night, falling in OT in Indiana. Speculation is rampant that Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade, in which case the Magic are must find out what it would to reunite him with the guys who facilitated his lifelong dream coming true.
That’s not hyperbole. Weltman and Hammond believed in rail-thin Giannis when others didn’t. They took a shot on him a dozen summers ago and watched him turn into a champion and future first-ballot Hall of Famer.
The City Beautiful just happens to be where Giannis met his wife, Mariah, while she was interning at the Orlando Summer League over a decade ago.
Orlando also has this guy Mickey Mouse who is popular with kids. Antetokounmpo now has four children, all five years old or younger, as new daughter Aria Capri was born on Thursday night.
Giannis may want to stay in Milwaukee for the rest of his life, but if he doesn’t, the Magic need to join every other team in the NBA in inquiring exactly what it will take to land his services. Orlando has advantages in a potential sweepstakes that no one else does.
In the NBA, front offices are expected to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of talent. That’s what Pat Riley is doing in trying to rebuild on the run in Miami, and what Weltman has to do if “win now” is indeed the mandate.
Since this regime took over, the Magic are 0-4 in playoff series and 6-16 in those individual postseason games. They’ve won the Southeast Division three times and finished last three times, so there’s nothing left to do but raise the bar.
Giannis would raise the bar. What would it take to get him? Nothing is impossible in a league that just saw Luka Doncic get shipped out of Dallas a few months ago. The NBA wilds out on the regular.
Banchero wants a well-deserved extension. Franz Wagner signed a five-year, $224.2 million deal last summer. Point guard Jalen Suggs was locked up long-term too, inking a five-year deal for over $150 million. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left Denver to come be a stabilizing veteran presence for a three-year, $66 million contract.
No one can say Orlando hasn't invested in building a winner over the past few years. What can the Magic realistically do if a two-time MVP their brain trust knows well is looking for a new home? Kick around the tires, at the very least.
