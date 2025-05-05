Orlando Magic Head Coach Uses Boston Celtics for Offseason Motivation
It’s probably not going to leak out whether Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley is rooting for the Boston Celtics to win another championship, but that wouldn’t be surprising.
With the New York Knicks stepping in as the next team to try and deny a repeat bid, it’s worth remembering that Mosley’s final message to his team relied heavily on letting their failures play a motivating factor all offseason.
Mosley mentioned Game 7 against the Cavs last year and this season’s disappointing first-round series loss as catalysts for what he wants his guys to lock in on.
“In some ways, it’s a blessing that you just got done playing the champions. You were on the court with the NBA champions of last year and you understand what they did, how they played, what was different, what you need to do. You got to see that in real time,” Mosley said in relaying what he told his group before they all marched into an uncertain offseason. “We’re not chasing mediocre. We’re not. There’s something bigger. That’s why I say it was great that you were able to play against the Boston Celtics.”
Mosley faced criticism for being combative with refs in the series in addition to taking blame for the Magic’s lack of offense after they averaged just 93.6 points. However, his team threw its share of counter-punches and only looked overmatched for a few stretches.
Mosley’s fourth season at the helm was filled with injury-related adversity that left him proudest of everyone “staying the course and staying together.” Orlando’s head coach isn’t on the hot seat, but it may feel less warm entering ‘25-’26 if Boston wins another chip.
Despite signing a four-year extension in ‘24 and winning back-to-back Southeast Division titles, Mosley has been in the NBA long enough to know you can’t get too comfortable. This is a league where only one Coach of the Year honoree from 2017-23 is still with his current team.
The lone survivor is New York’s Tom Thibodeau, and rumors were swirling around his job security if he failed to get past the Detroit Pistons in the first round. Besides Thibs, only Philadelphia’s Nick Nurse, who won Coach of the Year in ‘20 with the Raptors, still has a head seat.
The 46-year-old Mosley has been an assistant with the Nuggets, Cavs and Mavericks. Although he’s undoubtedly got a soft spot for former boss Rick Carlisle’s Pacers doing well, his young roster could draw increased confidence from seeing the Celtics hang another banner. His final message at Orlando’s exit interviews featured tunnel vision on getting to where Boston has been.
“How do you put your mindset into the focus of we’re going to try to win a championship?,” Mosley said. “That’s what we’re about. However that looks. Each moment. That may not happen next year, but we’re building towards that versus the first-round bump out.”
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com