Orlando Magic add guard prior to camp to fill out the roster
The Orlando Magic are bringing another intriguing piece into the mix ahead of training camp, announcing the signing of free agent forward Alex Morales. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, league sources confirm it’s an Exhibit 10 contract, giving Morales a chance to compete for a roster spot while keeping him in the Magic’s developmental pipeline.
Morales, 27, arrives in Orlando with plenty of experience in the organization’s system. He spent last season with the Magic’s G League affiliate in Osceola, starting 26 of his 30 games and averaging 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Over his G League career, all with Osceola/Lakeland, he has played in 94 games and carved out a reputation as a versatile defender and efficient scorer.
Before turning pro, Morales starred at Wagner College, where he became a two-time Northeast Conference Player of the Year and earned NEC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022. His well-rounded game, a blend of scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and defense, mirrors the kind of versatility the Magic have emphasized in recent seasons.
For Orlando, this is about more than filling out the camp roster. Morales embodies the kind of hungry, under-the-radar talent the Magic have consistently developed. He will wear number 30 during training camp, joining a 21-man roster that includes newcomer Desmond Bane and the established core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.
Training camp opens September 30 at the AdventHealth Training Center. With depth, competition, and opportunity on the line, Morales will look to show he belongs in the NBA, and Orlando will give him the stage to prove it.
