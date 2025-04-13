Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 13: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks close the regular season Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena.
The Magic and Hawks are already set to square off in Tuesday evening's No. 7-8 Play-In Tournament game, where the winner will advance to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
But first, the Magic (41-40) and Hawks (39-42) must play Sunday.
How to Watch Magic at Hawks
Who: Orlando Magic (41-40, 7th in East) at Atlanta Hawks (39-42, 8th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, April 13, 1 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Atlanta -1.5
Over/Under: o/u 219.5
Moneyline: Atlanta -121
Last Meeting: Orlando 119, Atlanta 92 on Apr. 8, 2025
Injury Reports
Both the Magic and Hawks are listing multiple regulars as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale. Click here to see the full report for each team.
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero (questionable): 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Franz Wagner (questionable): 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable): 9.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young (questionable): 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists
- Caris LeVert (questionable): 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Dyson Daniels (questionable): 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists
- Onyeka Okongwu (questionable): 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists
- Zaccharie Risacher: 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists
- Georges Niang (questionable): 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 140-184 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Quin Snyder, Atlanta Hawks: Snyder has been on NBA benches for 15 seasons now including this one. This is his third season in charge of Atlanta after spending eight prior leading Utah. Before ascending to a head coaching position, Snyder was an assistant with the Clippers in 1992-'93, then Philadelphia in 2010-11, the Lakers in '11-'12, and Atlanta in '13-'14. Snyder was the runner-up for NBA coach of the year in 2017-18 with the Jazz.
