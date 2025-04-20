Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs 1st Round, Game 1, Sunday, April 20; Odds, TV, Tip Time
BOSTON – The time for talk is over.
The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics meet on Easter Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, tipping off their first-round playoff series matched up against one another.
Orlando, the East's No. 7 seed, got here by way of going .500 and advancing through the Play-In Tournament. Reigning NBA champion Boston, the East's No. 2 seed, won 61 games as a follow-up to banner 18 last summer and begins its defense of said title in a best-of-seven series versus the Magic.
How to Watch Magic at Celtics
Who: No. 7 Orlando Magic at No. 2 Boston Celtics
What: Eastern Conference Playoffs First-Round Game, Game 1
Series: Tied 0-0
When: Sunday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
TV: ABC
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Sirius XM
Latest Spread: Boston -13.5
Over/Under: o/u 205.5
Moneyline: Boston -910
Season Series: Magic won, 2-1
Previous playoff history
Orlando and Boston have met three previous times in the NBA playoffs:
- 2010 Eastern Conference Finals: 4-2 Boston
- 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals: 4-2 Orlando
- 1995 Eastern Conference First Round: 3-1 Orlando
This is Orlando's second consecutive playoff appearance and the 18th overall in the franchise's 36-year history.
Injury Reports
Besides long withstanding season-ending injuries, neither team lists any injuries to note for Sunday's series opener.
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum: 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists
- Jaylen Brown: 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists
- Kristaps Porzingis: 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists
- Derrick White: 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Payton Pritchard: 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists
- Jrue Holiday: 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: 4th season, all with Magic, second career playoff appearance. (144-184, 3-4 in playoffs)
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: 3rd season, all with Celtics, third career playoff appearance. (182-64, 27-12 in playoffs)
