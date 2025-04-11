Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, Friday, April 11: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
INDIANAPOLIS – The first of two road games to close the Orlando Magic's regular season comes Friday night against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
After a win over the Boston Celtics secured the East's No. 7 seed and a second straight Southeast Division title Wednesday, the Magic (40-40) have nothing left to play for standings-wise in the regular season. They will host the No. 8 seed (TBD) in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 15.
The Pacers (49-31) are on the second night of a back-to-back. On Thursday, they defeated the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers to secure a top-4 seed in the East. They are still in contention for the No. 3 seed if they can catch and surpass New York (50-30).
How to Watch Magic at Pacers
Who: Orlando Magic (40-40, 7th in East) at Indiana Pacers (49-31, 4th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Friday, April 11, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Indiana -7.5
Over/Under: o/u 219.5
Moneyline: Indiana -295
Last Meeting: Orlando 94, Indiana 90 on Nov. 13, 2024
Injury Reports
Click here to see the latest on who is playing and who isn't for the Magic and Pacers Friday night.
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero (questionable): 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Franz Wagner (questionable): 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable): 9.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Indiana Pacers
- Pascal Siakam: 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists
- Tyrese Haliburton: 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists
- Bennedict Mathurin: 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists
- Myles Turner: 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists
- Aaron Nesmith: 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists
- Obi Toppin: 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists
- Andrew Nembhard: 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers: Carlisle is in his 23rd season manning NBA sidelines as a head coach and his eighth with the Indiana Pacers – the fourth of this second stint. Prior to being the man in charge in Indianapolis, Carlisle spent 13 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, including the 2010-11 title year. Before Dallas, he spent four more seasons with the Pacers and two with the Detroit Pistons. Before being a head coach, he was an assistant with the Pacers, Portland Trailblazers and New Jersey Nets. Carlisle is alone in 11th in all-time wins as an NBA head coach.
