Orlando Magic-Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Friday, April 11; Will Magic Starters Play?
INDIANAPOLIS – The first of two road games to close the Orlando Magic's regular season comes Friday night against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
After securing the No. 7 seed and a second straight Southeast Division title, the Magic (40-40) have nothing left to play for in the regular season. They will host the No. 8 seed (TBD) in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 15.
The Pacers (48-31) will play Friday night on the second night of a back-to-back, hosting the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Indianapolis.
Will the Magic and Pacers play their usual starters?
Here's the latest on each team's player health, status and injuries.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cory Joseph: Questionable (left knee soreness)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable (left knee strain)
- Franz Wagner: Questionable (right ankle soreness)
- Paolo Banchero: Questionable (right knee soreness)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (right hip contusion)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
The Magic's entire starting five from Wednesday's win over the Celtics, which clinched the No. 7 seed and the Southeast Division title, are listed as questionable for the contest vs. Indiana on Friday.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
- Not yet submitted.
The Pacers will have until 1 p.m. ET on Friday to submit their injury report due to it being the second night of a back-to-back.
For Thursday's game versus Cleveland, the Pacers had nearly all of their rostered players available aside from Ben Sheppard, who was listed as questionable.
