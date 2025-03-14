Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, March 14: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
MINNEAPOLIS – The Orlando Magic's five-game road trip carries on Friday night, seeing them square off with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back.
Orlando defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on the front end of the back-to-back Thursday night, getting big nights from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to win 113-93.
Minnesota comes in with day's worth of rest, having defeated the Denver Nuggets by 20 points on Wednesday evening on the road.
The Timberwolves took the first meeting between these two teams this year.
How to Watch Magic at Timberwolves
Who: Orlando Magic (31-36, 8th in East) at Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29, 7th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Friday, March 14th, 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. local
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN North, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Minnesota -9.5
Over/Under: o/u 208.5
Moneyline: Minnesota -480
Last Meeting: Minnesota 104, Orlando 89 on Jan. 9, 2025
Game Notes
- The Timberwolves and Magic both entered the NBA as expansion teams in 1989-90.
- Jalen Suggs graduated from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis
- Magic assistant Bret Brielmaier is a native of Mankato, Minnesota
- The Magic have won 11 of the last 16 meetings with the Wolves
Injury Report
The Magic have not yet submitted their injury report for Friday's game. Minnesota reports no injuries.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony (questionable): 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards: 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists
- Julius Randle: 18.9 points 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Naz Reid: 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists
- Jaden McDaniels: 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists
- Donte DiVincenzo: 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists
- Rudy Gobert: 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 134-178 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves: Finch is in his fifth season, but his fourth full one, as a head coach – all of them coming with the Timberwolves. Before taking over the Minnesota sideline, he spent one season as an assistant in Toronto and had stints in New Orleans, Denver and Houston during his time on NBA benches. His final season in New Orleans, he was the associate head coach. He finished third in Coach of the Year voting after last season, trailing Mosley and OKC's Mark Daigenault.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC NEED MORE 'PURPOSE' WITH BALL MOVEMENT: Orlando is going to face a lot of zone down the stretch. Without shooting over it, the Magic need to be more purposeful with their ball movement. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC ASST. WAS FINALIST FOR AUSSIE JOB: Orlando assistant coach Bret Brielmaier was in the running for the Australia basketball head coach job, per reports. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC OFFENSE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Orlando spent much of Wednesday's practice searching for answers they haven't found all year. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS A TWO-WAY STAR: Franz Wagner made history Monday night. He's become one of the NBA's most impactful all-around players. CLICK HERE
- GARY REMAINS 'A PRO': "You can't ask for a more helpful vet," Jett Howard said of 11-year pro Gary Harris. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO NOMINATED FOR EAST POTW: Orlando's third-year pro is back in All-Star form. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.