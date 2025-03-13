Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans, Thursday, March 13: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
The Orlando Magic's five-game road trip continues Thursday night with this season's final matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
After a rough loss Monday night at Houston, Orlando enters the contest as losers of six of their last seven games.
The Pelicans have won five of their last 10 games, which accounts for more than a quarter of their total victories this season.
How to Watch Magic at Pelicans
Who: Orlando Magic (30-36, 8th in East) at New Orleans Pelicans (18-48, 14th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, March 13 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. local
Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -1
Over/Under: o/u 217
Moneyline: Orlando -120
Last Meeting: Orlando 115, New Orleans 88 on November 8, 2024
Game Notes
- Magic have won six straight against the Pelicans and 16 of the last 20 meetings with Pelicans, including nine of the last 16 at New Orleans.
Injury Report
To see the latest on player health, injuries and status for Thursday's Orlando-New Orleans matchup, click here.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.75 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists
New Orleans Pelicans
- Zion Williamson: 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists
- Trey Murphy III: 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists
- CJ McCollum: 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists
- Jordan Hawkins: 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 133-178 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans: Green is in his fourth season as an NBA head coach – all having come with the Pelicans. Before becoming the head coach of the Pels, Green was an assistant for Phoenix and Golden State. A native of Detroit, Green played 12 years in the NBA, including seven seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also suited up for the Hornets, Hawks, Clippers and Magic during his time in the league as a player.
