Orlando Magic-New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Thursday, March 13
The Orlando Magic's five-game road trip continues Thursday night with this season's final matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center.
Orlando enters the contest as losers of six of their last seven games. They are 30-36 this season.
The Pelicans have won just 18 games this season, but they are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Before Thursday's tipoff, here's the latest for both the Magic and Pelicans on player health, injuries and status.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
Despite Cole Anthony being only a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, the fifth-year Magic guard is not listed on the Orlando's injury report and is presumed to be available to play versus the Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (left ankle stress reaction)
- Herb Jones: Out (torn right rotator cuff)
- Yves Missi: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Dejounte Murray: Out (ruptured right Achilles)
- Kelly Olynyk: Out (personal reasons)
- Lestor Quinones: Out (G League)
- Keion Brooks Jr.: Out (G League)
Missi played 26:29 in the Pelicans' Tuesday win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
