Magic-Hawks Injury Report: Monday, February 10
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's homestand continues on Monday evening versus the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Orlando's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night improved the Magic to 26-28 this season. They'll go for consecutive wins for the first time since Christmas.
Atlanta is 25-28, one spot behind the Magic in the East standings.
It's the first of four meetings between the two division foes this year. Both teams are 3-7 in their last 10 games.
Before tip, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Doubtful (left quad contusion)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
As of Saturday, Suggs was still in the non-contact phase of his recovery from injury. He's missed the last seven games with injury.
Wagner was back on the Magic's bench Saturday night for the first time since tearing his ACL in December.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young: Probable (right Achilles tendinitis)
- Jalen Johnson: Out (left shoulder surgery)
- Kobe Bufkin: Out (right shoulder surgery)
- Mouhamed Gueye: Questionable (G League)
- Daeqwon Plowden: Out (G League)
The Hawks announced that Johnson was going to have season-ending surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
