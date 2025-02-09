'Ultimate Competitor': Franz Wagner Keeps Making Winning Plays for Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. – A missed contested three. Two blocks by all-world defender Victor Wembanyama. A stolen bad pass and a loose ball foul.
For Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic, it was a rough four minutes to open Saturday night's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Yet, the fourth-year forward remained undeterred. He turned in one of his best nights to date because of it.
With his brother Moe Wagner watching on from the bench, Franz poured in 33 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and five assists in an emotional 112-111 win. Doing so, he became the fifth player in franchise history to record multiple games of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the same season.
The others to do so? Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O'Neal, Nikola Vucevic and Steve Francis.
"Winner. Ultimate winner, ultimate competitor," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of Wagner. "The things he does within a game that people don't even recognize or see are some of things that great players do, and he is [one]. I mean, he has probably one of the highest basketball IQs of anyone I've ever been around. He understands the game, knows what's happening within the game, how to manipulate offenses or defenses, understands putting people in the right position.
"I think those things don't always show up in a stat sheet, but they show up to your teammates. They show up to guys understanding exactly what you're doing and what you're willing to do to help get this team over the hump."
Even with Wembanyama patrolling the paint, Wagner's aggression found him 12 buckets on 20 attempts in the lane, and three of his five assists came off of passes from his drives.
"I thought we got really good looks even when we didn't shoot in the paint, [but] it starts with getting there," Wagner said.
Relied on heavily throughout, Orlando stayed afloat largely because his 22 points shouldered the Magic through the second and third quarters. Willing the game to the fourth, he then got help from Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac in the final 12 minutes' scoring column to secure victory.
"He kept us within striking distance," Banchero said. "He was huge tonight, and he's been doing that the whole season."
Banchero is right. Through 34 games, Wagner has posted averages of 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Those all rank as career-highs.
Missing 20 games from a torn right oblique hasn't slowed him down, either. Wagner is scoring 26.8 points, grabbing 5.4 rebounds and dishing 3.4 assists in the nine games since his return – scoring 20 or more points in eight of the nine outings.
Wagner did miss his final four shot attempts from the field Saturday, including what would've been a go-ahead turnaround floater with 32 seconds to play. But he still found a way to make it his biggest play of the night.
The loose rebound careened off Wagner and Wembanyama's limbs toward the sidelines. In one swift motion, Wagner chased it down, corralled the ball and called the Magic's final timeout before falling out of bounds.
"I literally said to him as he was coming back after that, I was like, that's such a high IQ play," Cole Anthony told locker room reporters postgame. "Calling the timeout in mid-air? That's high-level. Just shows you where his mentals are at. He's locked in."
On the extra possession, Banchero's fallaway 15-foot jumper to give the Magic a one-point lead became the game-winner.
"You see plus-21 in the box score, that's not a usual thing in a game that's that close," Black said of Wagner. "It just shows how many different ways he impacts the game. Gets his teammates involved, doesn't get enough credit for how good of a defender he is, and made a really big play for us down the stretch which ended up winning us the game."
"Seeing him hoop, seeing him do what he can at such a high level – it's cool to see," Anthony said. "I got the perspective of seeing him [from] his rookie year to where he is now. He was super talented coming in his rookie year and to see where he is now, playing like an All-Star – obviously didn't make it. Should've been, but you know, missed a few games. I'm just so proud of Franz."
Wagner's bid for a first-ever All-Star game could be reopened after news of Giannis Antetkounmpo's calf strain. The East now needs an injury replacement for the top overall vote-getter.
Whether the league chooses to recognize Wagner with the vacant spot or not, the Berlin-born Wagner's undeniable stardom carries its weight in gold in Orlando.
As it has so many other times this season, it also carried the Magic to a win.
