What Magic's Jamahl Mosley, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero Said After Spurs Win
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic, thanks to a late-winning shot from Paolo Banchero with under 30 seconds to play, defeated the San Antonio Spurs 112-111 on Saturday night.
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, guard Anthony Black and forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero met reporters to discuss the victory.
Here's a partial transcript of each player's availability, plus video attached below.
Jamahl Mosley
On tonight’s performance with all factors considered...
“I told you what it was going to be. They wielded their energy, their fight. I mean it, you could hear the building rocking, and that’s exactly what we need. And I said it when we were on the – when we left Denver, we’re [going to] need that coming home and they were absolutely fantastic. But this is a tough win, very tough win. Coming off the west coast, it’s time change, you know, the sleep. But our guys pulled it out. I think that’s the biggest piece – 23, holding them to 23 points, in the fourth quarter. Each guy individually stepping up. Guys trusting each other to make the right play, the right pass. This is what you ask of them to do.”
On Paolo Banchero and his contributions to the team overall....
“I told him. I have the utmost confidence in that young man. He’s a star for a reason and he may have been struggling early on, but that’s not [going to] deter who he is and what he’s about. And he’s a winner, he’s [going to] try to find ways to win and that he just he wasn’t afraid. He’s not afraid of that moment, no matter how it was going early in the game, and that’s the trust that we have in him. And that’s the trust his teammates have in him as well, those activities went down six.”
On the team’s ability to respond...
“I mean, 14 lead changes in this game, I think that’s big. But our ability not to get rattled and I really can’t say it enough, I mean, you gotta realize on the road when these runs happen it becomes a little more difficult. And when you’re home and those runs happen and your crowd gets behind you, it changes the game because you understand the momentum shifts and our guys feed off this crowd – and our fans, which they are absolutely fantastic. And so, our ability to sustain those runs and not get rattled and stay poised and make the right plays down the stretch. I thought our guys did a great job.”
On Franz Wagner and his playmaking abilities...
“Winner, ultimate winner, ultimate competitor. The things he does within a game that people probably don’t even recognize or see are some of the things that great players do. And he is, I mean, he has probably one of the highest basketball IQ of anyone I've ever been around. He understands the game, he knows what’s happening within the game, how to manipulate offenses or defenses, understands what putting people in the right position.”
Franz Wagner
On the team’s collective effort down the stretch of tonight’s game...
“I thought we showed a lot of character. You know, like you said, it’s never easy after the trip that we had too but at this point in the season, there’s really no time to waste and to wait. I thought we did a good job in the second half of, you know, really stepping up our defense, especially in the fourth (quarter) and I thought everybody that played had great energy all game and I think we need more of that. That gives us a chance every night.”
On Paolo Banchero’s go-ahead shot in the fourth quarter...
“We have all the trust in him. You know, obviously, we know we’re at our best when Paolo’s at his best. The game’s up and down. It’s not easy coming back from injury so it’s on the whole team to make sure [that] he gets good looks and is able to do his job out there. We’ve got all the trust in him and I'm sure he’s going to, you know, have a bunch of good games as the season winds down. I think that’s where we want the ball in the last couple of seconds.”
Paolo Banchero
On the Magic’s last offensive play of the game...
“I just caught the ball, wanted to take my time, and get to the spot I was trying to get to, and I was confident that if I could get to that spot, I was going to make the shot.”
On Jamahl Mosley’s confidence in him...
“Yeah, it’s nice, you know, when the coach trusts you to take a shot like that and yeah, I mean, I always want to have the ball in those situations.”
On the team’s response despite the ups and downs of tonight’s game...
“It just shows you the game is never over. NBA. 12-minute quarters. It’s a long game where you can storm back, you know, in a minute’s time. So, sticking with it, reminding everybody in the huddles [that] it’s a long game.”
Up Next
The Magic host the Atlanta Hawks Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.
