Magic-Hawks Injury Report: Thursday, February 20
ATLANTA – The Orlando Magic resume play out of the All-Star break Thursday night with an in-division matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.
A half-game separates Orlando and Atlanta in the East standings as play resumes.
The Magic, 27-29, are 0.5 games above the 26-29 Hawks.
Despite 68 points combined from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Atlanta won the first matchup between the two opponents shortly before the All-Star break.
Before tipoff, here's the latest on player injuries, health and status:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left quad contusion)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs is missing his 10th straight game predating the All-Star break with a left quad contusion. This is the first time since sustaining the injury that he's been listed as out more than 24 hours ahead of the game.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young: Probable (right Achilles tendinitis)
- Kobe Bufkin: Out (right shoulder surgery)
- Jalen Johnson: Out (left shoulder surgery)
- Vit Krejci: Out (lumbar fracture)
- Larry Nance Jr.: Out (right medial femoral condyle fracture)
- Daeqwon Plowden: Questionable (G League)
Nance Jr. and Krejci's injuries were both sustained in the last matchup with the Magic on Feb. 10.
Nance will be re-evaluated in six weeks and Krejci will be reassessed in three to four weeks.
