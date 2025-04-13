Magic-Hawks Matinee a Teaser for Upcoming Play-In Clash
The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks, already quite familiar with one another this season, will meet twice in the next 72 hours.
Yet, the importance of the two contests is vastly different.
Sunday's matinee meeting closes the regular season, and neither Orlando (41-40, 7th in East) nor Atlanta (39-42, 8th) have anything left to play for standings-wise. Both have secured their seeding – the Magic's earning them a Southeast Division title – and know they're heading into the Play-In Tournament to face one another.
Tuesday's No. 7-8 winner in the Play-In Tournament earns the right to a first-round playoff series with No. 2 Boston. The loser welcomes the winner of Wednesday's Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat No. 9-10 game at their building Friday night.
Win that game, and the reward is at least four games with top-seed Cleveland. The loser goes home for the summer.
Compared to Tuesday's monumental clash, Sunday's finale to the 82-game slate is insignificant. Neither team figures to feature many regular contributors, hoping to be as close to full health possible for the stakes-riddled contest to follow.
But seeing the same jersey matched against them twice, even if those wearing it are different, provides Orlando clarity.
"You start preparing by watching past games, what we've done, what they've done, the adjustments that need to be made, what we did well, what we need to improve on, and all of those things you're looking at now," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said following his team's win at Indiana Friday. 'Being able to get ahead of that, not just for this game but also the Play-In ... Knowing what we need to do, how we have to approach the game."
Orlando has two wins to Atlanta's one head-to-head, and the average scoring margin between the foes is just 6.3 points a game this year.
At worst, the Magic can finish the regular season at .500. But, for all Orlando endured this year, a winning record – plus the Southeast Division title banner that will hang from the team's practice facility walls next season – would be a nice recovery.
After last year's 47-35 mark, a 42-40 record would be an above-.500 finish for a second consecutive year, which hasn't happened since Dwight Howard was leading the Magic 13 years ago.
The Magic have won five straight games and nine of their last 11. They were six games below .500 with 12 games to play. Orlando owns two six-game winning streaks, but they both came in the first third of the season.
Regardless of result, Orlando's record resets to 0-0 after Sunday's final buzzer.
One more opportunity before the slate is wiped clean awaits.
