Best Reactions Around the NBA to Franz Wagner's Game-Winner vs. Lakers
Franz Wagner called game.
The Orlando Magic forward dropped 37 points Thursday – none bigger than the three that came from his game-winning stepback triple that secured a signature 119-118 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
If you missed it, here's how it happened.
Reactions poured in around the NBA after the Magic forward's shot. But before getting to those, take a glimpse at some of the historical context behind Wagner's night in Hollywood:
Now, onto some of the best reactions surrounding Wagner's shot, one he called "probably" the biggest he's ever hit in his career to this point.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-LAKERS RECAP: How Franz Wagner's 'Movie Moment' overcame LeBron, AD in the Magic's win over the Lakers. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN: WAGNER WORTH EVERY PENNY: The Orlando Magic met equal parts praise and skepticism when they gave Franz Wagner a $224-million max rookie extension. Fifteen games into the season, Wagner's on an All-Star trajectory. CLICK HERE
- COULD BANCHERO RETURN BY CHRISTMAS?: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero told ESPN's Marc Spears that he feels he could be back by Christmas from a torn right oblique muscle. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ WAGNER NAMED EAST POTW: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner became the 14th player in franchise history to be named the conference’s Player of the Week. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.