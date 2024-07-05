BREAKING: Magic Sign Franz Wagner to $224 Million Rookie Max Extension
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic front office has officially made its most significant offseason move by signing Franz Wagner to a five-year, $224-million max contract, according to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wagner is the first player Orlando has signed to a rookie max deal in 17 years, and his price tag is much heftier than Dwight Howard’s five-year, $85 million contract.
Wagner's deal could be worth as much as $269 million, ESPN reported. Wagner is eligible to earn 30 percent of the team's salary cap should he get voted to an All-NBA team, sources said.
Alongside Paolo Banchero, Wagner is a core piece of the Magic’s future. The two look like the best young duo since the Boston Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
Since being drafted No. 8 in 2021, Wagner has been a consistent producer, averaging 17.8 points in his first three seasons.
The 22-year-old now is cemented as a part of the Magic’s future. Earlier this week, his older brother Moe signed a two-year, $22 million contract.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- WHY SIGNING KCP WAS THE RIGHT MOVE FOR ORLANDO: While the Orlando Magic were in the sweepstakes for Paul George before he agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and having the cap space to add other pieces was the right move. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC RE-SIGN MOE WAGNER: The Orlando Magic continued to keep their playoff team intact by re-signing center Moe Wagner to a new two-year contract. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC RE-SIGN GARY HARRIS: The Orlando Magic on Monday made 10-year veteran Gary Harris the second free agent to be re-signed. CLICK HERE
- JOE INGLES GOES TO TIMBERWOLVES: Joe Ingles is the first Orlando Magic player to depart after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. CLICK HERE