Magic-Nets Injury Report: Brooklyn's Report Shortens Slightly; Harris Out for Orlando
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are set to square off for the second time this weekend on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is 3:30 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center.
Orlando handled business in Friday's NBA Cup Group Play game vs. the Nets, winning 123-100. The two-game series with Brooklyn is unique for the Magic, who are amidst a five-game, two city road trip that spans Brooklyn and New York, then Philadelphia next week.
The Magic enter Sunday afternoon's matinee with a 14-7 record, winning 11 of its last 12 games. Brooklyn is 9-11 so far this season.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
Banchero will miss his 17th consecutive game with a torn right oblique suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago. He's still weeks away from a return, but the Magic star can't miss any games and still be considered for year-end awards. This was a long-forgone conclusion, but the significance comes in that it's soon official.
Harris will miss his third consecutive game with a left hamstring strain he picked up in the first quarter of Monday's game at Charlotte. Harris is "progressing slowly," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Friday, and he's continuing to get treatment each day.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic: OUT (left foot injury recovery)
- Noah Clowney: OUT (left ankle sprain)
- Dorian Finney-Smith: OUT (left ankle sprain)
- Jaylen Martin: OUT (right knee bone contusion)
- Day'Ron Sharpe: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Cam Thomas: OUT (left hamstring strain)
Cam Johnson, Dennis Schroder, Nic Claxton and Jalen Wilson all saw themselves leave the injury report ahead of Sunday's game.
Dorian Finney-Smith, who was questionable then downgraded to out on Friday night, won't play Sunday.
