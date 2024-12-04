Magic Center Goga Bitadze OUT vs. New York with Right Ankle Sprain; Tristan da Silva Starts
NEW YORK – Orlando Magic starting center Goga Bitadze is a late scratch from Tuesday night's NBA Cup East Group A decider with a right ankle sprain, per Magic PR.
Rookie wing Tristan da Silva will start in Bitadze's place.
Bitadze was announced as the Magic's starter when head coach Jamahl Mosley was asked during his pregame press conference about his starting lineup, which he said was staying the same as it has been as of late: Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Bitadze.
Bitadze then went through his normal pregame shooting slot on the court at Madison Square Garden.
Now, the Magic will start Suggs, Caldwell-Pope, Wagner, da Silva and Carter.
This season, Bitadze is averaging 8.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks a game. He's played in 18 games and made 15 starts – many of which coming when Carter missed 12 straight games with left foot plantar fasciitis.
da Silva has appeared in 18 games this season, averaging 7.6 points and 3.7 rebounds a game. He's made 13 starts, filling Paolo Banchero's role in the starting five for the majority of November until Carter came back.
Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique) and Gary Harris (left hamstring strain) are also out for the Magic.
