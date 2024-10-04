Franz Wagner, Magic Trusting the Process in Improving Three-Point Shot
ORLANDO –– The final whistle blows on the Orlando Magic's third training camp practice and the group of players and assistants surrounding head coach Jamahl Mosley breaks it down, signifying the unofficial end of the session. But the day is far from over.
Many players head back to one of the six baskets inside the Magic's practice facility to continue their individual work. At one station, Jett Howard, Anthony Black and Cory Joseph are engaging in shooting competitions from behind the arc. At another, Tristan da Silva and Caleb Houstan trade shots from distance. Elsewhere around the gym, Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner work their two-man game, and Wendell Carter Jr.'s focus is catch-and-shoot threes and various post finishes.
And, with a half-court to himself and his rebounders, Franz Wagner is going through an intensive shooting routine.
The former Michigan wing, entering his fourth season, is determined to find his shooting stroke again and prove last year's low percentages to be a one-off anomaly.
"A lot on my shot, get the mechanics right," Wagner said when asked of the focus of his summer work. "My mindset, too. I think that's where it starts. Coming in with the right mentality, having a clear mind and knowing what I want to accomplish and what the team's intentions are, I think that's when I can be at my best."
At Thursday's practice, Wagner spent nearly 45 minutes shooting various threes – catch-and-shoot, dribble pull-ups, stepbacks, contested shots, etc. Newly promoted assistant coach Jeremiah Boswell watched intently, guiding him through the workout. Boswell is also the Magic's head of player development and, prior to joining the Magic two seasons ago, he was a highly regarded skill and shooting development coach.
Wagner posted a career-low 28.1 three-point percentage last season — the first time in his career that he's truly struggled to knock down shots from beyond the arc. He posted seasons of 31.1 and 34.3 percent on threes at Michigan, and his first two seasons in the NBA saw him shoot 35.4 and 36.1 percent, respectively.
That rate dropped to 26.5 percent in the Magic's seven-game playoff loss versus Cleveland and, playing with Germany in this summer's Paris Olympics, he shot 20% from three on 35 attempts across six games.
But Wagner has the full backing of his head coach, who entered his role with the Magic the same year Wagner came into the league and has seen him grow first-hand.
"Franz being one of the most competitive people I've been around, he's one of the highest IQs of basketball I've been around, he's able to grasp moments, reflect on whatever was good or bad, and grow from it," Mosley said. "So the great part about him is he's going to continue to trust the process of what he's able to do and what he means to this team.
"He put the body of work in this summer to continue to grow, to continue to get better and push our guys as well as themselves to continue to get better. So it's just constant encouragement of who he is and what he means to this team."
His three-point percentage from a year ago was certainly attention-grabbing, but Wagner still had a career year in his third NBA season, with bests in points (19.7), rebounds (5.3), assists (3.7) and steals (1.1), all while helping lead the Magic to 47 wins.
Wagner's 25.7% usage rate was in the 94th percentile among wings according to Cleaning the Glass, and the Magic had a +5.3 differential in points per 100 possessions versus opponents when he was on the court. By Dunks and Threes' EPM measure, Wagner's +3.5 defensive rating was the second-highest of any player on the Magic – just trailing Jonathan Isaac, finishing in the 94th percentile of the league and 32nd overall.
He can create off the dribble and get to the rim and make plays for others. Defensively, his 6-foot-10 frame affords his skill set an even greater advantage when matched up against other wing scorers. Restore a more consistent three-point shot to his game, which he's already shown in his career, and he further elevates himself as one of the best young wings in the league.
How he goes about improving his shot, Wagner said, balances both the mental and physical aspects of the game.
"It's not always one thing that it's coming from, and once you miss a couple, you start overthinking stuff and that doesn't help," Wagner said. The feedback cycle is unique to every player and is reliant on a player's own judgment of what is and isn't working. Wagner reiterated his confidence in his shot, and believes his process has been beneficial for himself.
"Sometimes it's easy to look at the stats and say, 'Oh, he didn't shoot it well,' but sometimes there's a little bit more to the story or a different point where you have to improve that, and that's what I try to focus on," Wagner said. "At the end of the day, once the game starts, it's not overthinking anymore. You just have to play and trust what you did in the summer."
The team trusts him. The Magic front office awarded Wagner a five-year, $224 million extension that will keep him as one of the cornerstone players for Orlando for years to come.
Does that add any additional pressure on him to perform? Maybe externally, Wagner said, but he's always put the importance on himself to show up consistently and play to the best of his abilities.
Wagner believes he's had the summer that will show that.
