Magic-Hornets Injury Report: Mann Questionable, Seven Players Listed Total
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets are set to square off Tuesday night inside the Kia Center. Not only is it the first night of the third back-to-back of the young Magic season, but it's also the first NBA Cup group play game for each team. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Orlando comes in fresh off a 27-point clobbering of the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, improving them to 4-0 at home this year. The clash with the Hornets is the third game of a five-game homestand.
The Magic weren't the only team in action on the evening. Charlotte visited Philadelphia in the middle of a three-city trip away from home, falling in overtime to the previously 1-7 76ers. Under new coach Charles Lee, the Hornets are 4-6 to begin the campaign.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Update
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: OUT (left foot plantar fasciitis)
Banchero is set to miss his seventh game with a torn right oblique suffered in the fourth quarter of the Magic's 102-99 loss at Chicago on October 30.
Carter Jr. will miss his fifth straight contest with left foot plantar fasciitis. The injury came about in the first half of the Magic's loss at Dallas on November 3.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Update
- Tre Mann: Questionable (low back soreness)
- Miles Bridges: OUT (right knee bone bruise)
- DaQuan Jeffries: OUT (right hand fracture)
- Nick Richards: OUT (right rib fracture)
- Mark Williams: OUT (left foot tendon strain)
Mann was listed as probable for the Hornets' Sunday night matchup with the Sixers with low back soreness and was upgraded to available, but played just 16 minutes in the contest. He's listed as questionable for the Tuesday night matchup with the Magic.
Miles Bridges is currently out for at least two weeks after hyperextending his right knee and suffering a bone bruise in the team's win over Detroit on Nov. 6.
Jeffries' fractured hand came in early October. He's yet to debut for the team this year.
Richards suffered a rib cartilage fracture underneath his clavicle in an on-court collision during the team's Nov. 1 game against Boston. He'll be re-evaluated following the team's Nov. 17 road trip.
Mark Williams has yet to play this season with a left foot tendon strain. He remains out Tuesday night.
