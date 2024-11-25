Magic-Hornets Injury Report: Carter Jr. Questionable, Suggs Not Listed for Orlando
The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets are set to square off in a Southeast division battle Monday night. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center.
Orlando enters having won eight of its last nine games, including a low-stress 111-100 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons Saturday night.
Charlotte comes in off a loss to Milwaukee Saturday night, falling 125-119 despite LaMelo Ball scoring 50 points.
The Magic defeated this Hornets team back on Nov. 12 in Emirates NBA Cup play, winning 114-89 inside the Kia Center. This is set to be their second of four regular-season matchups this year.
Before Monday's tipoff, here's the latest on player health and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (left foot plantar fasciitis)
Banchero will miss his 13th straight game with a torn right oblique suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago.
Carter Jr. is listed as questionable for a fourth straight game with left foot plantar fasciitis. He's missed 11 straight contests after leaving in the second quarter of Orlando's Nov. 3 game at Dallas with the injury.
"He was on the court today," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Saturday before his team's contest with Detroit. "He’s gone through some pretty, pretty strenuous workouts, so we’re going to continue to see how he responds to those and we’ll go from there."
After leaving the contest versus the Pistons with a sore left hamstring and missing the second half, guard Jalen Suggs is not listed on the team's injury report, presuming he's available for Orlando vs. Charlotte.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
- Miles Bridges: OUT (right knee bone bruise)
- DaQuan Jeffries: OUT (right hand fracture)
- Tre Mann: OUT (low back soreness)
- Nick Richards: OUT (right first rib fracture)
- Grant Williams: OUT (torn right ACL)
- Mark Williams: OUT (left foot tendon strain)
Grant Williams suffered a torn ACL in the fourth quarter of the Hornets' Saturday contest with the Bucks, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.
Bridges is currently in a week-long period before re-evaluation after re-aggravating a bone bruise during the Hornets' Tuesday night game with Brooklyn.
Richards and Mark Williams have both resumed team and group activities, but are not yet ready for a return.
Mann has dealt with low back soreness off and on, missing the last contest with the Magic on Nov. 12 due to the same nagging injury.
Jeffries has yet to suit up this season with his fractured hand.
