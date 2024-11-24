Magic Bench Backs Up Franz Wagner in Runaway Win vs. Pistons
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic often sound like a broken record when referencing the importance of protecting home court.
The Magic, fresh off the emotional high of Franz Wagner's game-winner Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, could not overlook the Detroit Pistons. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley made it evident pregame that the Pistons were better than their 7-10 record.
When Jalen Suggs left after nine minutes with left hamstring soreness, the chore got that much harder. But such is the hallmark of a mature team: Earn the result first and worry about the rest later.
The Magic beat the Pistons 111-100, improving Orlando to 11-7. They remain unbeaten at home with eight victories in as many tries, extending their win streak at the Kia Center to 15 over two seasons.
"When you look at those really good teams around the league, those playoff teams, veteran-led teams, no matter how the game flow goes ... there's never a thought or a feel that they're going to lose those games," Suggs said postgame. "I think we're starting to garner that. I mean, we walk into these games hurt, tired, long stretch, a lot going on. There was never a belief that this team was going to come in and beat us, which I think isn't a discredit to them. ... I think it more speaks on us and the growth, the maturity that we're applying over here."
Franz Wagner again carried the Magic offense with 30 points — his fourth game of at least 30 points in the last five outings. He also added nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing out on his first career triple-double. It was for good reason, though – after he checked out with a minute to go in the third and Orlando up 11, the Magic's bench grew the advantage with him off the floor. Wagner rested the entire fourth quarter.
"It feels great," Wagner said about his recent run of performances, "but it wouldn't mean anything if we weren't winning these games, so that's not just me. I think everybody the last couple games has been stepping up. I think we're getting into a good rhythm and getting better with each game."
Franz's brother Moe had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Anthony Black had 11 points and five assists, and Jett Howard finished with 10 points in 15 minutes.
Orlando's top-5 defense again wreaked havoc, holding Detroit to 100 points and forcing 17 turnovers, which led to 29 Magic points.
"It is really frustrating," Pistons guard Marcus Sasser said. "Turnovers, you don't give yourself a chance to get the ball to the rim. Then they are scoring off turnovers, so it's giving them momentum. Just making the game harder for us."
Up Next
The Magic travel to Charlotte on Monday night for a one-off road game with the Hornets, a Southeast division foe. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- SUGGS LEAVES GAME WITH HAMSTRING INJURY: Jalen Suggs left the first half of the Magic's Saturday night game vs. Detroit with a sore left hamstring and didn't return. CLICK HERE
- NBA WORLD BUZZES OVER FRANZ'S GAME-WINNER: See the best reactions on social media to Franz Wagner's game-winning shot that sunk the Lakers Thursday night. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-LAKERS RECAP: How Franz Wagner's 'Movie Moment' overcame LeBron, AD in the Magic's win over the Lakers. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN: WAGNER WORTH EVERY PENNY: The Orlando Magic met equal parts praise and skepticism when they gave Franz Wagner a $224-million max rookie extension. Fifteen games into the season, Wagner's on an All-Star trajectory. CLICK HERE
- COULD BANCHERO RETURN BY CHRISTMAS?: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero told ESPN's Marc Spears that he feels he could be back by Christmas from a torn right oblique muscle. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ WAGNER NAMED EAST POTW: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner became the 14th player in franchise history to be named the conference’s Player of the Week. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.