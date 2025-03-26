Orlando Magic-Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Thursday, March 27
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Dallas Mavericks make their lone trip to Central Florida on Thursday night, visiting the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
Orlando, winners of three straight after a grinder with the Charlotte Hornets, is 35-38 with nine games left in the regular season.
Dallas, after a 15-point loss to the New York Knicks, also enters the contest at 35-38.
Before the contest, here's the latest on player health, injuries and status for the Magic and Mavericks.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony: Doubtful (left big toe strain)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Anthony has missed six of the last seven games with his left big toe strain. The one contest he played, he exited after just six minutes with the same injuries.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
- Anthony Davis: Questionable (left adductor strain)
- Dante Exum: Out (left hand fracture)
- Daniel Gafford: Out (right knee sprain)
- Kyrie Irving: Out (left ACL tear)
- Dereck Lively II: Out (right ankle stress fracture)
- Caleb Martin: Questionable (right hip strain)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Out (right wrist surgery)
- P.J. Washington: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Brandon Williams: Questionable (low back tightness)
Davis returned from a six-week absence with a left adductor strain on Monday evening at Brooklyn, but sat out Tuesday's contest at New York.
Exum is out for four weeks with his left hand fracture.
Gafford and Lively are working their way back from respective knee sprain and foot stress fractures, but no clear timetable is yet available for their returns.
Irving's season is over after tearing his ACL in his left knee. Prosper's season is also over
Martin has missed five straight games with his right hip strain.
Washington missed Tuesday's game versus the Knicks with the ankle sprain.
Williams did suit up for the Mavericks on Tuesday, scoring 22 points in 28 minutes of play.
