Confidence at 'All-Time High' for Magic's Banchero During Career-Best Stretch
Paolo Banchero, just 22 years old, is already quite the decorated player for the Orlando Magic.
He was selected with Orlando's top overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. That following season, he backed their thinking by winning Rookie of the Year.
The former Duke Blue Devil followed that up with a first career All-Star appearance in his second season, becoming the youngest player in league history to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists for a single season in the process.
If not for a 34-game absence because of a torn right oblique, Banchero might have been on track for a first-ever All-NBA appearance. When he returned, he had an up-and-down month as he returned from the 10-week absence and tried to rediscover his rhythm.
Now, the Magic forward is back healthy and, dating back to the All-Star break, is amid the best stretch of basketball his professional career has yielded thus far.
Over his last 15 games, Banchero is averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 47.2 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent from three and 80.4 percent from the free throw line.
He's gone for 30 or more points in seven of those games – he needed just three quarters to do it Friday at Washington – and 40 or more points three times.
"I think I'm just under control," Banchero said after his overpowering night in the nation's capital. "I'm feeling better physically, and I think I'm just really confident. I'm just going out there [and] trying to play the right way, take what the defense gives me, and any shot I shoot, shoot it with 100 percent confidence.
"That's been my mindset, and I just want to keep doing whatever it takes to win."
"I think it's his poise and his demeanor," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said regarding what's most impressed him about Banchero as of late. "The way the game just continues to slow down for him. The things he's seeing on the floor, the things he's communicating, how he understands what we need in these moments."
Banchero's streaking play hasn't directly translated to results this season – Orlando's win Friday was just the 14th Banchero has been a part of in 37 games this year. Part of that is because still, when either he or Franz Wagner has a solid game, Orlando isn't at full strength. They still miss the contributions of Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner, who are lost for the remainder of the season because of knee surgeries. Having five other double-digit scorers aided the Magic's cruise to victory in D.C.
But, it may also indicate that Banchero has taken another leap forward as the Magic's top option.
His impressive playoff debut tipped some off that he would be one of the new generation's faces of the league. A 50-point outburst and torrid start to follow that up reignited the conversation in October. With the best month-plus of his career ongoing, each performance is more evidence of his elevation.
The numbers within each of those stints support it, too, as the below table lays out.
2023-24 Playoffs
Game 1-5, 2024-25
Post All-Star Break
27.0 points
29.0 points
29.5 points
8.6 rebounds
8.8 rebounds
7.3 rebounds
4.0 assists
5.6 assists
4.4 assists
45.6 FG%
49.5 FG%
47.2 FG%
40.0 3PT%
34.4 3PT%
37.1 3PT
75.5 FT%
64.4 FT%
80.4 FT%
"For him to be that young and stepping into that role as a superstar and being a leader of this team, I think he's doing pretty well," said Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – someone who's shared the floor with plenty of the game's icons himself – at Friday's shootaround.
Caldwell-Pope then alluded to consistency with slowing the game down being the next step in his progression. If he can control it and make these recent outings become the norm?
"He's going to be a hell of a player," Caldwell-Pope said.
It should be mentioned that Banchero's run of play comes while still drawing some of the most defensive attention in the league on a nightly basis. He doesn't benefit from consistent outside shooters surrounding him. Rather, he often sees packed paints and double-teams as opponents would rather force someone else to beat them.
Banchero, however, continues imposing his will. He's doing it against all competition, too – not just a lowly Wizards team.
In this stretch alone, he's scored 41 versus Steph Curry's Warriors and 43 versus Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves. He hit the clutch shots late in a win over the East-leading Cavaliers, and went shot-for-shot with Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks.
The larger his body of work becomes as his third campaign nears its climax, the more undeniable his next-level ascension becomes.
"[His] confidence is at an all-time high," teammate Wendell Carter Jr. said. "From the time we drafted him, we all kind of knew Paolo was going to be one of those special guys in this league. He's been proving that a lot this year. The sky's the limit for that kid, man. He's phenomenal.
"He's just scratching the surface, which is the craziest part, So I'm very excited for him, his career and what he's going to do for this team."
