Magic Downed by Mavs, Luka Doncic's 44 Points

The Orlando Magic fell to Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks Sunday night. Doncic exploded for 42 points in the game, including 30 by halftime.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is back in the loss column after falling 114-105 at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Magic started out hot, zooming out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and blitzing the Mavs, who played an overtime game the night before. However, the Mavs got back up to speed and tied the game by halftime.

Unlike previous games, the Magic started hitting threes at a strong rate, making x of xx from distance. The Magic's sharp shooting from distance kept the team in the game as Luka Doncic and the Mavs stormed in.

Doncic scored 30 points in the first half, but the Magic was able to keep pace. Ultimately in the second half, Orlando didn't have the offense to match and the team played catch-up for most of the final two quarters.

The Magic cut the deficit to just four points with less than a minute to go, but Dorian Finney-Smith hit a dagger three with 41 seconds to go to ice the game.

No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero led the team in points once again, but with only 18 points, his streak of 20 or more points to start a season was snapped.

The Magic's road trip continues Tuesday when the team faces the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

