Magic defense needs tweaks before regular season begins
The Orlando Magic are a team whose identity is rooted on the defensive end of the floor.
Last season, the team finished second in defensive rating behind the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, but Magic have to make adjustments with a new season on the horizon. The team allowed 125 points in their preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans, which is very uncharacteristic of them.
Magic forward Paolo Banchero explained what the team needs to do to perform better on the defensive end of the floor.
“I think just focus on getting back [and] loading to the ball. When we face teams that have guys that can get in the paint, you know, making sure that we’re showing them length early and showing them bodies early. Trying to discourage them [and] not showing them open paint," Banchero said.
Magic defense struggles in preseason finale vs. Pelicans
The preseason has been about getting the team back in business, but there has been more focus on the offensive side of the ball when it comes to the offseason's changes. That being said, the Magic still want to be a defense-first team that makes it extremely difficult to score against.
“Well, some of it was the attention to detail," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said after the team's preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans.
"You know understanding the way Zion [Williamson] plays and getting downhill, attacking the basket, knowing where he is, knowing the tendencies of guys, I think those are part of game plan recognition. But also, being able to do it on both ends. If you play with the speed that we’re playing with and the pace that we’re playing, then we have to do it on the other end.”
The Magic will be able to make some tweaks in the final few days of training camp before getting ready for the team's regular season opener against the Miami Heat, a team they know well throughout the preseason.
The Magic beat the Heat in two exhibition matchups, one in San Juan and the other in Orlando. That will give them the kickstart to their season in hopes of returning to the top of the league as one of the defensive giants in the NBA.
