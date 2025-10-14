Magic get good injury news on Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is recovering from his knee surgery, but there is a positive update going into the team's final preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
According to Orlando Magic Daily reporter Philip Rossman-Reich, Suggs participated in three-on-three contact drills, giving him a chance to participate in the Magic's final preseason game against the Pelicans.
Suggs could come back soon
Suggs has been targeting the team's season opener on Oct. 22 against the Miami Heat as a return date after undergoing knee surgery in the middle of last season.
"My goal was training camp, which I had to let go, a little bittersweet, but I really, really having to placing it all in God's hands. To be honest, I'm kind of taking that out of my psyche, taking that out of my control and giving that to Him, and really approaching it every day with the intention to do everything in my power so that I can be, available and ready for the boys, for the squad come game one," Suggs said at media day.
Suggs' injury recovery has been long and arduous, but the goal is for him to be able to play as many games in the regular season as possible, so the Magic need him to get his body right before the season begins. His participation in contact drills in practice is a very positive sign as training camp enters its final week, giving him a chance to debut for Orlando when the season begins.
Suggs doesn't need to play in the preseason finale to get ready for the season, but seeing him on the floor would eliminate a lot of concerns about his readiness for the year.
Suggs is a game-changer for the Magic on both ends of the floor, especially on defense. Suggs was playing at an All-NBA level on the defensive end before his injury, so the Magic hope he can return to that once he gets back on the floor.
The Magic tip off against the Pelicans on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET before getting ready for the 82-game gauntlet that begins with a matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Oct. 22.
