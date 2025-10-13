Franz Wagner continues to show out for Magic
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is going into his fifth season with the team, which could be his best yet.
Wagner is coming off a EuroBasket gold medal finish with Germany this summer where he was one of the star players. His teammate, Wendell Carter Jr., explains why so much of the Magic's success will revolve around him.
“Franz is one of those guys," Carter Jr. said.
"Ever since he got here, when he’s in attack mode [and] aggressive, he just makes it so much easier for everyone around him because his IQ for the game is also high. He understands he has a magnet. He’s going to draw a lot of defenders after beating the first one. Playing with a guy like him, he just understands the game at such a high level that when he’s in attack mode, he’s doing what’s right for the team.”
Wagner can take another step with Magic
Wagner scored 17 points in 16 minutes as the Magic cruised to a 120-104 victory over the Heat in their first preseason game at the Kia Center.
He proved that he can still be a force to be reckoned with in what could be the last time he is seen before the Heat revisit the Kia Center for the season opener on Oct. 22. If that ends up being the "dress rehearsal" for the starters, it turned out to be a pretty good one, but there are a few things to improve.
“I think we did a pretty good job. I think cleaning up the first quarter was probably the biggest thing. They had [nine] offensive rebounds, I think, in the first [half]," Carter said.
"I think cleaning that part of it up, but I think we’ve been playing a lot faster offensively which is what we’ve been preaching, and we’ve been fouling a too. That’s something that we’ve also got to be better at, but we’re preaching that we want to be a physical team, so it kind of comes with it. You know, we have to be a little bit smarter on that end, but other than that, I feel like we did pretty good.”
The Magic play one more preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
