Magic's Defense, Shotmaking Vanish in Stinging Loss to Chicago
CHICAGO – The Orlando Magic built, then lost a 20-point lead before eventually falling to the Chicago Bulls in a fourth quarter of misfires, 102-99.
On the Magic's next-to-last possession, Jalen Suggs' turnaround jumper rimmed out – the team's 18th miss in 22 shots in the final period. Orlando scored 12 points in the quarter and just 37 in the second half to drop the first of a five-game road trip.
But according to Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, this game was lost before the fourth-quarter futility.
"It wasn't down the stretch that did it," Mosley said. "It was the second and third quarter. Two 34-point quarters [when] you're hanging your hat on the defensive end of the floor is not gonna cut it."
In response to the next two questions, Mosley hammered the same point three additional times. The Magic got off to a flying start, moving the ball offensively and sitting down to guard on the other end. Defense led to easy offense.
The Magic led by 15 after the first quarter and 48-28 at one point in the second.
But they let their advantage slip. Forward Jonathan Isaac said the Magic were a bit gassed after riding the high of the strong start and they tapered off over the course of the game. Fatigue certainly played a factor, as he, Mosley and Paolo Banchero would all point out, but Orlando is not naive to what happened
"That's just not us. Not us," Isaac said of the middle-quarters effort on defense. "We're a defensive-minded team, and when shots aren't falling, it's hard to stay focused on defense. When they make a couple buckets, its hard to refocus."
The Magic's composure was rattled. They were outscored 27-9 in the first eight minutes of the second half.
"I think we settled too much, myself included, in that second half," Paolo Banchero said, "Too many jumpers as a team, not attacking the paint, but to their credit, they did a good job of walling off and plugging the gaps in the second half."
Banchero again led the Magic with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists, becoming the third player in Orlando's franchise history to account for 80-plus points in consecutive games (Tracy McGrady 12 times, Shaquille O'Neal twice).
Jalen Suggs had 17 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and seven boards. Those three were the Magic's only double-digit scorers.
Franz Wagner, still struggling with an illness, left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. Isaac, playing his first game back from injury after a three-game absence himself, gave insight into Carter Jr. battling through injury. The Magic center told reporters postgame that he's "had better days" and has got to "find ways to rest up, recover and be ready for Friday."
With four more opponents waiting, Orlando can't let this particular loss sting – at least, not for too long.
But this one will sting a bit now, because it was a game Orlando both before and after their struggles, still could've won. It could sting later down the line in consideration of the East standings.
Regardless, the Magic must flush this one – and fast.
"[We've] got a couple guys injured right now, couple guys sick," Banchero said. "But can't make too many excuses. This is the first game of a tough road trip so we can't lay down. We've got to figure it out and [move] onto the next one."
Up Next
Orlando's five-game road trip makes its second stop Friday night in Cleveland. The Magic and Cavaliers are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC SEE ROAD TRIP AS CHANCE TO 'PROVE THEMSELVES': "We've got some good teams that we're about to go play," Paolo Banchero said. "We have a chance to prove ourselves a little bit, five games straight on the road." CLICK HERE
- PAOLO ON NBA TODAY: Banchero joined ESPN's daily NBA talk show to discuss his 50-point performance vs. the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO TAKEOVERS ARE BUSINESS AS USUAL: Maybe the nights won't always be this caliber. But for a player on a superstar track – a word used too loosely in the NBA but warranted here – these Paolo Banchero takeovers are the ones to get used to. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.