Magic Players See Five-City Odyssey as Chance to Prove Themselves
CHICAGO – The first priority for the Orlando Magic is always to protect their home floor. Over last season and into this one, they've done just that.
The Magic were one of the NBA's best home teams last year, winning 29 of 41 regular-season games and all three playoff games at the Kia Center. Playing away from home was a different story,
Orlando's 18-23 road record was the worst of any Eastern Conference playoff qualifier a year ago. In their seven-game series with the Cavaliers, the Magic lost all four games in Cleveland.
In 2024-25, the Magic are out to position themselves better for April and May by playing better away from home from October through March. After splitting two road games in the season's first week, 3-1 Orlando begins a five-city swing at Chicago on Wednesday night.
"I think we've got to come in with a positive mindset," forward Paolo Banchero said Monday night. "We've got some good teams that we're about to go play. We have a chance to prove ourselves a little bit, five games straight on the road."
"The energy shifts are so different on the road than at home," center Moritz Wagner said Wednesday. "I think even though we had a pretty good start so far, I think there's plenty of errors we've got to clean up [in] our game, and it's another opportunity to do so."
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley emphasized the need to start the road trip off "the right way" at the Wednesday shootaround at the United Center. Orlando players first must understand how the Bulls figure to play them. Mosley called the United Center a tough environment to play in, and with Cleveland, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Indiana to follow, the road ahead doesn't get easier.
Competition around the NBA is ever-increasing, Mosley said. Although the season is only a week old, trends have started to circulate through the league. Teams want to avoid facing the Magic's half-court defense. For other teams, they may view how Memphis and Indiana ran in transition with varying levels of success against Orlando in consecutive outings as a formula to their own matchups with the Magic.
It's on the Magic to adapt to those up-tempo moments.
"There definitely is [more] parity around the league," Mosley said. "Even a team like Chicago taking 47 threes a game, playing faster, that's what's really noticeable throughout the league. Guys getting more threes up, playing at a higher, [more] intense pace, looking to push the basketball before defenses are set. That's something that we've got to continue to be aware of."
Because of past experiences they've gone through together, Magic players understand what it is they're aiming for – to put a bigger imprint on the league with their success and see the attention follow.
In taking on the Bulls on their home floor, Orlando looks to hit the ground running as they start hitting the tarmac more often.
