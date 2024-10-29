Everything Magic's Paolo Banchero Said on ESPN's NBA Today after 50-Point Performance
Not 24 hours removed from his monumental 50-point performance on a career night with the Orlando Magic, 21-year-old forward Paolo Banchero joined ESPN's Malika Andrews for a special interview on Tuesday's edition of "NBA Today."
Banchero posted a 50-point, 13-rebound, nine-assist, two-block stat line in a 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers to help his team move to 3-1 on the year.
Here's what he had to say on NBA Today on Tuesday:
Q. What does it feel like when you're in the zone like that?
PB: "Yeah, it takes a lot of energy, I'll say that. But just being in that zone – honestly, I didn't drop 50 in high school or college. So I really have never been in a zone like that. To have it be on the biggest stage, it being the NBA and in front of [the Magic's] home fans, it was truly amazing."
Q. What does it feel like to hear 'M-V-P' chants in those moments?
PB: "It's a dream come true. It feels like when you're in 2K, you're having a great game... they start chanting 'M-V-P.' I remember the first time [the fans] did it in my rookie year, I remember having chills run down my back because I never experienced anything like that before. Just having a whole arena chanting 'M-V-P' for you is a surreal feeling... something you always dream of as a kid, just hooping at the park or in the driveway. So thankful for the fans for their support of me and of the team.
Q. Did you get the game ball? And what is it that you're going to do with it if you did?
PB: "Yeah, yeah. I got the game ball. I got the shoes, jersey, everything locked away. I'm gonna try and get a nice little design on the game ball with my stat line... and put it up in the house maybe. I have the one from my first triple-double last year, so I'll definitely have this one."
Q. You were quick to say last night that it wasn't just about you. As fans continue to get to know this team, I want you to give us one word, if you could, to describe some of your teammates. I'm just gonna rattle them off. Are you ready?
PB: Yeah."
Q. Jalen Suggs.
PB: "Dog."
Q. Anthony Black.
PB: "Two words. I would say 'budding star.'"
Q. Franz Wagner.
PB: "Consistent."
Q. And if you were to describe this Magic team as a whole, what would your word be?
PB: "Relentless."
Q. Your family is a staple in the Seattle community of athletics... your mom played in the WNBA, your dad played tight end at Washington, your sister is an accomplished soccer player, your brother is a quarterback in high school who is fielding D1 offers. Who's the best athlete in the Banchero family?
PB: "It's me. It's me. I love my family; all my siblings are doing great things. My mom, she's a hall of famer at the University of Washington. But it's me."
