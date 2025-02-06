Magic-Nuggets Injury Report: Thursday, February 6
The Orlando Magic conclude a five-game Western road trip Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver.
Orlando snapped a four-game losing skid by thumping the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, the first night of a back-to-back. They're 25-27, sitting eighth in the East.
Denver is 32-19, sitting fourth in the West after a 25-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
Before the Magic and Nuggets tip in the first game beyond the NBA's Trade Deadline, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable (left hamstring soreness)
- Gary Harris: Questionable (left hamstring injury maintenance)
- Jalen Suggs: Doubtful (left quad contusion)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Caldwell-Pope and Harris, two of the Magic's veteran two-guards, are each questionable as they deal with nagging left hamstring issues. Harris has missed 26 games this season because of two separate left hamstring strains, and Caldwell-Pope has battled left knee soreness and rested in recent games.
Suggs is doubtful to return to the Magic lineup, putting him on track to miss a sixth consecutive game.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
- Not yet submitted.
Peyton Watson (right knee sprain) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring strain) each sat out Wednesday's contest versus the Pelicans, while Aaron Gordon (right calf injury management) played after being listed as questionable.
