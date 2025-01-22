Magic-Blazers Injury Report: Who's Playing, Who's Out for Thursday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers square off for the first time this season on Thursday night in the Kia Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
The Magic have dropped four straight contests and are 23-22 this season.
Portland is 15-28 this season after having defeated the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.
Ahead of their matchup Thursday, here's the latest information on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Franz Wagner: QUESTIONABLE (return to competition reconditioning)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Goga Bitadze: DOUBTFUL (concussion protocol)
- Gary Harris: Questionable (left hamstring strain)
- Jett Howard: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (illness)
- Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (illness)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
Franz Wagner is questionable to return for the first time since suffering a torn right oblique on Dec. 6 at Philadelphia. He's missed 20 consecutive games with the injury to this point, but he's been listed under "return to competition reconditioning" for the last five contests.
Suggs is making "steady progress" day by day after suffering a low back strain on Jan. 3 at Toronto, when he left the game by wheelchair. Suggs will miss his 10th straight game with the injury.
Bitadze was placed into concussion protocol on Wednesday morning after developing late concussion-like symptoms from the Magic's win over Philadelphia on Jan. 12. He's missed the last four straight games heading into Thursday, as coach Jamahl Mosley said he's progressing "slowly" through the protocol. But, he's listed as doubtful for the Magic's matchup with the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Harris is questionable to return for the second consecutive contest after missing his 10th straight game Sunday. He re-aggravated a left hamstring strain Jan. 1 at Detroit, causing him to miss 22 games this year.
Howard suffered his left ankle sprain in the third quarter of the Magic's Jan. 10 game vs. Milwaukee. He's missed the last five contests with the ailment. but is questionable to return on Thursday.
Anthony and Isaac were both "very ill" after Tuesday's contest in Toronto, as Anthony was not available and Isaac left the contest after just four minutes shortly after trying to give it a go. Both are questionable for Thursday's matchup with Portland.
Moe Wagner had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Jan. 8. His season is over.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Donovan Clingan: OUT (left ankle sprain)
- Matisse Thybulle: OUT (right ankle sprain)
- Deandre Ayton: Questionable (left knee soreness)
- Toumani Camara: Questionable (illness)
- Kris Murray: Questionable (chest contusion)
- Anfernee Simons: Questionable (low back soreness)
Ayton played 34 minutes in the Blazers' win over the Heat on Tuesday night.
Camara missed the Tuesday night matchup with the Heat after playing on Sunday evening.
Murray also sat out the Blazers' win over the Heat on Tuesday, having last appeared on Sunday evening.
Simons played 35 minutes on Tuesday night in the win over the Heat.
