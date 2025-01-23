How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, January 23
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers square off for the first time this season on Thursday night in the Kia Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center on Jan. 23.
The Magic, after dropping four straight contests, are 23-22 this season and eighth in the Eastern Conference.
After beating Miami on Tuesday night, the Trail Blazers are 15-28 and are 13th in Western Conference.
Who: Orlando Magic (23-22, 8th in East) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (15-28, 13th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, January 23, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Rip City TV Network, NBA League Pass, Amazon Prime Video (in Brazil)
Radio: 104.5 The Beat, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -8
Last Meeting: Orlando 104, Portland 103 on 4/1/24
Injury Report
Orlando-Portland Injury Report – who's playing, who's out for Thursday night?
Game Notes
- Orlando has won four of the last five meetings with Portland, but the Magic lost 10 straight to the Blazers before snapping the losing streak on Feb. 8, 2022.
- Assistant coach Dale Osbourne spent nine seasons with Portland (2012-2021)
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 46.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT%
- Franz Wagner (questionable): 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 46.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 42.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 40.7 FG%, 24.5 3PT%
Portland Trail Blazers
- Anfernee Simons (questionable): 18.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 42.1 FG%, 36.6 3PT%
- Shaedon Sharpe: 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 45.1 FG%, 31.2 3PT%,
- Jerami Grant: 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 38.3 FG%, 37.9 3PT%
- Deni Avdija: 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 46.2 FG%, 34.7 3PT%
- Deandre Ayton (questionable): 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 56.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT%
- Scoot Henderson: 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 42.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 126-165 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers: Billups is in his fourth season as the coach of Portland, in which Portland is 96-193 during his tenure. Prior to that, he spent one season as an assistant with the Clippers – the first spot he landed as a coach after a Hall of Fame playing career in the NBA. The 48-year-old was a five-time All-Star, 2004 NBA Champ and Finals MVP, three-time All-NBA performer while playing for seven teams in his career.
