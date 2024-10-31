Magic's Cole Anthony Blunt About DNP, Early Struggles: 'I've Been Playing Like Dogs--t'
CHICAGO – Because the NBA is a business, every single night is a performance review. Cole Anthony understands that well and true.
After not appearing in the Orlando Magic's 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday – tagged with a DNP-coach's decision next to his name in the final box – he bluntly explained why with reporters in the locker room postgame.
"I mean, I've been playing like dogs--t," Anthony said. "It's not really that much to it. [I] wasn't playing that well, me and [Magic coach Jamahl Mosley] had a conversation. He keeps it a buck with me, I'm gonna keep it a buck with him. And I mean, this is what happens. It's a business, man."
Mosley – or Mose, as he's commonly referred to – has a reputation of being a player's coach. That means that he can shoot things straight with his team. Players appreciate that, even if the subject matter is tough. So when he and Anthony had a man-to-man conversation about the fifth-year guard's early season struggles, he went about things the same way.
"That's my dog, man," Anthony said of his relationship with Mosley. "I've got nothing but love and respect for Mose, and I think that he's one of the best human beings I've ever met. He didn't try to sugarcoat it, and I told him off rip... I want you to always be honest. I want to be coached hard. That's not an easy conversation to have, but that's just what it was."
Anthony's 2024-25 season hasn't got off to the start he envisioned. Although he dished out six assists in the Magic's opener a week ago vs. Miami, he went scoreless and missed all seven of his shot attempts over 17 minutes of action. He played 20 minutes and eight minutes versus the Nets and Grizzlies, respectively, then 11 minutes versus the Pacers on Monday night.
This season, he's scored just eight points – going scoreless again against Indiana two nights prior to his DNP-CD. For the season, he's shooting 18.8 percent from the field and is 1-10 from three.
A buzzword surrounding Orlando this season is "standard" – the bar the Magic's play must meet to create the success they desire. Anthony's contributions thus far haven't been up to that.
Ten Magic players saw the floor versus Chicago – a game where Orlando built, then lost, a 20-point first-half lead due to vanishing defense and poor shotmaking after the game's first stretch. As the game slipped away, all Anthony could do was watch from the sidelines.
When asked about Anthony's slow start prior to Orlando's matchup with the Pacers Monday night, Mosley said Anthony – like everyone else – was still trying to find a rhythm in the early stages of the year. In the same breath, Mosley still spoke positively of him.
"Cole is always going to be dynamic," he said. "He's going to find his way on the floor to get to his shot, to make the right play, the right decision. [He'll] continue to be the fearless, energetic leader of our team that he is. I think you're going to see more of that from him."
How soon that next opportunity to put that on display is yet to be determined. Anthony hopes his efforts will pay off sooner than later.
"I'm going to continue working... and at some point, I'm hopeful I get another opportunity out there," Anthony said. "I'll be ready to hoop."
