Jalen Suggs Leaves Game vs. Toronto in Second Quarter with Back Spasms
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs left Friday night's game versus the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter with a non-contact injury.
With his team up 56-41 with just over three minutes to play in the first half, Suggs went for a steal and missed, falling to the floor. But instead of popping up off the court, the fourth-year pro didn't make an attempt to get up.
Instead, he was grabbing at his lower back as he laid on his side. After a missed shot, the Magic called timeout as Suggs remained down on the court in the same position.
His Magic teammates began pouring onto the floor and surrounded him, and they were joined by a few on-looking Raptors players as well. With broadcast cameras focused in on him, Orlando teammates began lifting Suggs off the floor before it became evident that he was in too much pain to move.
A wheelchair was brought onto the floor to help the former Gonzaga product off the floor. With a towel draped over his head, Magic VP of player performance and wellness Arnie Kander wheeled him into the team's tunnel.
Cole Anthony started the second half for the Magic instead of Suggs. Officially, the team ruled him out for the remainder of Friday's game with back spasms.
it's a potentially devastating development for an Orlando team already currently down its top two scorers, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, to torn obliques and an ACL tear in Moe Wagner's left knee ended his season less than two weeks ago.
Second-year guard Anthony Black is also unavailable Friday night due to a low back contusion – his third straight absence – and Gary Harris is currently out with a re-aggravated left hamstring strain.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
