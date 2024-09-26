Magic's Mosley Reflects on Playoffs and Offseason, Looks Ahead to Upcoming Season
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the thick of the Orlando Magic's three-year ascent is its leader on the sidelines, Jamahl Mosley, who has overseen a 25-win improvement since taking over as head coach.
A first-time head coach upon taking the position but longtime assistant following his playing days, Mosley, 45, has helped his young team grow while he's evolved himself. Now, his team is in good shape to be a player in the East for the foreseeable future, building off the foundation that helped Orlando to 47 wins and a first playoff appearance since 2020 last year.
The Magic open training camp Oct. 1, and holds its team media day the day before that. But before then, NBA.com's Steve Aschburner caught up with the Magic head coach during the NBCA meetings in Chicago ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Q&A provided insight on numerous hot button topics surrounding his team as he enters Year 4 on the Magic sidelines, part of the league's preview of the upcoming campaign for all 30 teams.
The two discussed the offseason in-depth, which despite their rivals' furious activity as opposed to Orlando's quieter approach, was still productive for the Magic. It began following a seven-game first round playoff series with Cleveland – the first dosage of postseason experience for many members on the roster, including Mosley's first time as a head coach beyond the regular season.
Paolo Banchero, the 21-year-old rising star at the forefront of the Magic's on-court success, said recently that he and his teammates "ran out of gas" at the concluding end of the series, which he believes contributed to Orlando's loss. The 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick felt he and his squad played well enough to win the series, but ultimately, came up short.
"That experience in the playoffs was a big piece for us," Mosley told Aschburner, reflecting on the takeaways from the previous season. "Guys understanding what that felt like and what it takes. The atmosphere, the energy."
In the following months, Banchero's work ethic has seen him spend as much time in the gym as anywhere else – determined not to make last season's outcome the norm. Mosley described his effort this offseason as being on "a different level."
But that's not all. Orlando signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cory Joseph as veteran free agents, brought back numerous contributors from last year's team to keep continuity in tact by negotiating new deals and extensions, and saw it's German Wagner brothers – Franz and Moritz – push to an Olympic semifinal appearance in Paris this summer.
"That's how teams get better," Mosley said. Your young guys work to get better over the summer and then you add a piece of experience."
Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando's tenured 25-year old center, said this offseason that he felt Caldwell-Pope's addition was the best move made around the NBA. In a summer that saw key pieces like Paul George, DeMar DeRozan and Klay Thompson find new teams, Carter Jr. holds firm that no one move was more significant than the arrival of Caldwell-pope's three-and-D capabilities and championship pedigree.
Caldwell-Pope has "championship DNA," Mosley reasoned, citing his two titles won – one with Denver and one with the Lakers. No one better understands what winning requires, and as one of the best role players of a generation, he expects Caldwell-Pope to be able to provide in whatever role the Magic ask of him – which will be variable. He fits Orlando's staunch defensive identity and should boost a struggling offense's ability to score. It may not have been the splash others predicted or pulled off around the league elsewhere, but that doesn't diminish the potential impact he brings.
Part of that defensive identity, which propelled the NBA's third-best defense last season, is the size Orlando can play with. Banchero and Wagner are each 6-10, Suggs and KCP each at 6-5 on the perimeter, and three centers who are all 6-10 or taller. In fact, only three players on the current 15-man Magic roster are under 6-5: the newly-signed Joseph and Cole Anthony at 6-2, and Gary Harris at 6-4.
Orlando's locker room must feature a disclaimer before entering, similar to a theme park ride: "Must have positional size to play with the Magic." The roster is chock full of it.
"You hope to take advantage of what you have and our advantage is our size," Mosley said. "We can size up or size down, and if we happen to size down, we're still bigger than most teams."
Continuing, Mosley said: "We still have the versatility of being just as quick when we size down. We have a ton of high basketball IQs on our team, which helps in that way as well."
As written previously, Orlando was busy with extensions this summer moreso than anything else. The biggest beneficiary this summer? Franz Wagner, who earned a 5-year, $224-million payday entering Year 4 of his career. This was the first time 2021 draft class members were extension eligible, and Wagner quickly received his rookie max extension.
Jalen Suggs' contract situation still remains a question mark, but with Wagner's contract earned and confirmed in writing, Mosley wants Wagner's contract – which was disputed amongst many commentators this summer – out of sight and mind this year.
"What I've always said is, 'You got the contract for being who you are. That's the ultimate sign of respect,'" Mosley said. "'Now, put the contract out of your mind. We are happy with what you've done, we know your work ethic, your ability to be a great teammate, the way you play. The contract reflects that. But you don't need to think about the contract anymore. Just think about being yourself and adding to your game.'"
Ultimately, Orlando has its eyes set on another postseason run with the intention of going further this time around. The team feels deeper and more prepared, and with Banchero captaining the on-court ship while Mosley navigates from the sidelines in a supervising fashion, he knows his rising star is "ready to take that next big step in leading his team."
Above all, Orlando comes with an arsenal of knowledge only experience could provide, afforded to them by what transpired last season. Suddenly, those games in January and February mean a little more. Home court is more cherished. The expectation is that it will translate to more success this year.
As such, the wait to start turning these ideas into actualization is almost over.
