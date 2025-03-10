Orlando Magic-Houston Rockets Injury Report: Monday, March 10
The Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets meet for the first of two meetings this season Monday night, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET from Toyota Center. It is the second stop of the Magic's five-game road trip.
Orlando comes in after its first win in six games, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 111-109 on Saturday night. The Magic are 30-35 this season.
Houston defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by 29 points Saturday night, their fifth win in the last 10 games. The Rockets are 39-25 in 2024-25.
In game 66, the Rockets are the last of the 29 other teams Orlando hasn't seen this season.
Before the Magic and Rockets tipoff Monday night, here is the latest on player health, status and injuries.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
No changes on the Magic's injury report from Saturday night in Milwaukee. The seasons for both Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner are over after separate knee procedures this year.
Houston Rockets Injury Report
- Reed Sheppard: Out (right thumb avulsion fracture)
- Amen Thompson: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Fred VanVleet: Questionable (right ankle sprain)
- David Roddy: Out (G League)
- Jack McVeigh: Out (G League)
- N'Taly Dante: Out (G League)
VanVleet has played one game since Feb. 1. He is questionable to return versus the Magic on Monday night.
Thompson did not return to Saturday's contest versus the Pacers after landing awkwardly.
Sheppard is set to miss at least four weeks after fracturing his right thumb.
