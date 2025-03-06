NBA Flexes Magic-Cavs to National TV, plus Other Magic Notes
ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest Orlando Magic notebook touches on Orlando getting an additional national TV game this season, a G League center getting a call-up to the NBA, two-way contracts and the OMYF's signature fundraiser raising a record amount of money for at-risk youth.
More on each:
Magic-Cavs flexed to Sunday primetime TV billing
The third and final matchup between the Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, like the previous two this season, will get a national TV audience.
East-leading Cleveland will now host Orlando at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, and the game will be televised exclusively on ABC. Originally, the contest was slated for a 6 p.m. tip on NBA TV from Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
ESPN broadcasted the first matchup between last season's playoff foes on Nov. 1, which happened to be the first game for the Magic without Paolo Banchero this season. Then, TNT aired the Feb. 25 matchup in Orlando. The Cavaliers handily won each of the previous two contests.
In fact, Orlando has not won a nationally televised regular season game since the 2019 season. The Magic are 0-6 in national TV games this season.
To see the Magic's full schedule, click here.
Osceola big signs 10-day contract with Toronto Raptors
Osceola Magic center Colin Castleton agreed to a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. The deal was first reported by insider Marc Stein on Wednesday.
Castleton, who Orlando's G League affiliate acquired in January in exchange for two first-round picks in upcoming G League drafts, played in 16 games and made 15 starts with Osceola since his acquisition.
He averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game in those appearances.
Castleton fills the last vacant spot on Toronto's roster, meaning no corresponding move needs to be made for Toronto to complete the signing.
After his 10 days are up, Castleton can either be signed to a second 10-day deal or sign a standard contract with the Raptors. If neither happens, he can then return to Osceola.
Castleton played college basketball at Michigan and Florida, and has appeared in 26 career NBA games with the Lakers and Grizzlies since going undrafted in 2023.
Ethan Thompson made available Thursday vs. Chicago
All three of the Magic's two-way players are set to be available for action Thursday night vs. the Chicago Bulls.
Ethan Thompson, who signed a two-way deal in February with Orlando, is available for an NBA game for the first time in his career. Fellow two-ways Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen are not listed on Orlando's injury report, either.
Each was present at the Magic's Thursday shootaround.
Cole Anthony sat out Tuesday's game versus Toronto with a left big toe strain, and his status for the evening's homestand-closing contest with the Bulls remains up in the air as of Thursday afternoon.
OMYF raises nearly $2 million for at-risk youth with annual wine festival
One of the Magic's signature fundraising events, the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction, raised a record total of nearly $2 million for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), which benefits at-risk youth in Central Florida, a release said.
The event was held at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando over the past weekend.
In its fifth year, the event included live and e-auctions, as well as an outdoor festival that featured live music, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions.
The Magic players and coaches were all in attendance to help create awareness on the needs in the community and the work the OMYF does each year.
“It’s the way that everybody comes together, and they are all really committed to the children,” Magic chairman Dan DeVos said of why the event is so special. “You could see it in the way they talk about it and get excited about it. This just gives them a way to come together and enjoy it.”
