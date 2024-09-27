Pat Bev: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the Magic's 'How-To Manual'
Many of the Orlando Magic's offseason acquisitions heading into the 2024-25 NBA season fall under a similar category: they're all box-checkers.
What does that mean? Well, the Magic entered this summer with cash to spend and an immediate need for shooting. It would be a bonus if the said shooter could also uphold or, better yet, improve the defensive identity that's become Orlando's calling card over the last year or so.
Enter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a two-time NBA champion and one of his generation's more well-respected role players. One of the first true three-and-D specialists who's been excelling at such for over a decade in the league. That's a lot of boxes checked.
He wasn't the only one – veteran guard Cory Joseph brings heaps of experience, and rookie wing Tristan da Silva brings positional size, scoring and high IQ. But as his new teammate Wendell Carter Jr. referenced him, those in and around the Magic are excited to add KCP to the fold after making the "biggest" move this summer.
In a recent episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," former NBA guard Patrick Beverley dove into why Caldwell-Pope can make a difference for Orlando this year in a segment titled "X-Factors."
His history of winning wherever he goes and his toughness – both physically and mentally – immediately jump off the page, Beverley said. "He's able to galvanize the troops, you might say. Okay, things aren't going well... he can give the young team a lot of insight."
With regard to his basketball impact, he can help any team score without requiring a lot of dribbles or on-ball opportunities. On top of what he provides defensively, Caldwell-Pope can give a team 15-20 points a night when needed. In an NBA.com Q&A this week, head coach Jamahl Mosley said KCP's adaptability to whatever role asked of him, which he knows will be variable, should be a boost to the Magic this year.
"Just understanding exactly what it takes to win," Mosley told Steve Aschburner of NBA.com.
A career 11.4 point-per-game scorer, Caldwell-Pope has shot 38.5% or better from three in the past five seasons – three of which finished above 40%.
"I think that helps any team," Beverley said. "It's no surprise why he's been so successful in the NBA."
For a team with a burgeoning young core led by All-Star Paolo Banchero, newly extended wing Franz Wagner and fellow point-of-attack two-way guard Jalen Suggs, adding Caldwell-Pope on a three-year deal worth $66 million is a worthy splurge of cash. In some cases around the league, additions made throughout the summer come with the unintended consequence of stunting growth or altering a timeline. If anything, in the Magic's case with Caldwell-Pope now on board, Orlando's timeline of contention figures to accelerate.
"[He's a] how-to manual," Beverley said, responding to a question of what he offers to the Orlando's young stars. "How to consistently get the best out of your game. He's seen LeBron [James] do it, he's seen [Nikola] Jokic do it. How to bounce back after a loss, a playoff loss, a back-to-back where your body's not feeling well. How to bounce back from not shooting well that night, a tough loss, a big win."
The Magic's offensive struggles were no secret. A bottom-third attack for the 12th consecutive season and one of the NBA's worst teams across the board in terms of three-point shooting and scoring, Caldwell-Pope could help catalyze an offense that's searching to pull itself out of the rut it's resided in for a decade-plus.
Some of the stats are gaudy, and not in the fashion Orlando would like them to be:
- 30th in 3PM (903)
- 29th in 3PA (2,568)
- 24th in 3PT% (34.8%)
- 22nd in OffRtg (112.9)
- 30th in % of PTS from 3PT (29.9%)
"If they shot the ball a little bit better, they'd be one of the better teams in the NBA because of all their points in the paint," Beverley said. "He has a chance to upgrade their outside scoring, which is needed."
Ultimately, the Magic made the move to help fortify its efforts to help boost its standing in the Eastern Conference. Last year, the Magic's 47 wins were good enough for the fifth seed in a tightly packed conference, as illustrated by sharing the same record as the sixth-seed Pacers and seventh-seed 76ers, who had to go to the Play-In Tournament. With many competitors either making additions or getting healthy for the upcoming season, the challenge to earn top-six consideration will be steep once again.
Beverley thinks Orlando is up for it.
"Do you think that the Magic can wind up being a top-four seed in the East?" Beverley was asked.
"I said they weren't getting in the playoffs – my tune has changed. Top five, I'll give them," Beverley said.
To watch the full interview podcast episode, click below.
